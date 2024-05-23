Poipole is a mysterious and distinct Pokémon from the Alola area. It is one of the Ultra Beasts that were unveiled in Pokémon GO. Unlike many other game evolutions, Poipole’s evolution into Naganadel has discrete steps. This is a thorough walkthrough on how to level up Poipole in Pokémon GO.

Scoop up a Poipole

Poipoles are not frequently found in the wild. Usually, you can get it through certain research jobs, Ultra Beast raids, or special events. Pay attention to Pokémon GO events and announcements that highlight Ultra Beasts.

KEYPOINT: It is necessary for gamers to find a Poipole and make this Pokemon their in-game companion. You will need to have 200 Poipole Candy in addition to having Poipole assigned as your buddy.

Gather Poipole Candy Candy Requirement

You’ll need 100 Poipole candies in order to evolve Poipole. Methods for Obtaining Candy:

Getting a Poipole : Take part in raids or activities where Poipole is present.

: Take part in raids or activities where Poipole is present. Using Rare Candies : If you have a stockpile of rare candies, turn them into Poipole candies.

: If you have a stockpile of rare candies, turn them into Poipole candies. Strolling alongside Poipole : As you go, use Poipole as your walking Pokémon to win candy.

Reach the Necessary Degree of Friendship

Friendship Level : By designating Poipole as your buddy, you have to gain a particular amount of friendship with it in addition to candy. This is a special prerequisite for Poipole’s evolution, reflecting the trust and bond that are essential to its development. Interaction : Regularly engage with Poipole by giving it berries, going on battles with it, and walking to win its affection. This will strengthen your friendship.

Transform Poipole to Naganadel

Once the prerequisites are satisfied, make sure you have the necessary 100 Poipole candies. Make sure you have a significant amount of friendship with Poipole.

Evolving

To change Poipole into Naganadel, go to his profile and click the “Evolve” option.

Advice for Changing Poipole

Engage in Events : To catch more Poipole and collect candy more quickly, keep an eye out for Pokémon GO events that feature Ultra Beasts. Use Pinap Berries : You can double the amount of candy you get by using Pinap Berries when you catch Poipole. Buddy System : Walk regularly with Poipole as your companion to progressively gather the required candies and fortify your friendship.

In summary

In Pokémon GO, Poipole must evolve into Naganadel with careful planning and effort. This evolution combines collecting candies with the special need to become friends with your Poipole. Trainers can add Naganadel to their Pokédex by taking part in special events, making use of the buddy system, and managing rare candies well. To enhance your chances of capturing and developing Poipole, pay close attention to in-game notifications and happenings. Happy changing!