How To Evolve Primeape

Pokémon fans will be excited to know that Primeape and its pre-evolution, Mankey, have been a part of the series since the very first games, Pokémon Red and Blue. Now, in the latest installments of the series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the two primate Pokémon will finally be getting a third evolution: Annihilape. This new evolution adds a spooky twist to the already powerful fighting-type line.

However, before players can get their hands on an Annihilape, they must first obtain a Primeape. These Pokémon can be found by walking southwest of the town of Medali and catching one. It’s worth noting that the Primeape you catch may not initially know the move Rage Fist, which is crucial for its evolution. However, this move can be taught to it and remembered by the Pokémon.

To evolve a Primeape into an Annihilape, players will need to use the move Rage Fist a total of 20 times in battle and then level up the Primeape. This may sound simple enough, but it’s important to note that players must complete these two tasks in one go. If a player visits a Pokémon Center between using Rage Fist 20 times and leveling up their Primeape, the evolution will not occur.

To make the process as smooth as possible, players should bring along a few Ether potions to replenish their Rage Fist move’s power points (PP), as well as enough healing items to keep their Primeape healthy as they battle to level it up. Using Rage Fist 20 times may seem like a daunting task, but players should note that the move will still count towards the evolution even if it has no effect on the opponent. Additionally, players can speed up the process by finding a low-level normal-type Pokémon, such as Lechonk, and using the move on it 20 times in one battle before leveling up their Primeape.

Once players have successfully used Rage Fist 20 times and leveled up their Primeape, they can sit back and watch as it transforms into the formidable Annihilape. This new evolution is a fighting/ghost-type Pokémon that brings a unique twist to the primate’s evolutionary line.

In conclusion, evolving Primeape into Annihilape is a fairly straightforward process that requires the use of the move Rage Fist 20 times in battle and then leveling up the Pokémon without visiting a Pokémon Center in between. While this may seem like a daunting task, players can make the process easier by bringing along Ether potions to replenish their move’s PP and enough healing items to keep their Primeape healthy. With these steps, players can obtain a powerful and unique fighting/ghost-type Pokémon that is sure to be a valuable addition to their team.