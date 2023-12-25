In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Rellor can evolve into Rabsca, but it takes more than just reaching the necessary level.

Among the new Special Evolutions discovered in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Rabsca, which employs an entirely new evolution technique exclusive to those two games. You have to work a little bit initially; you can’t immediately level it up.

If you haven’t already, find out where to find a Rellor and how to evolve it into Rabsca in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Location of Rellor in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Rellor can be found in the Asado Desert. A dung beetle is the model for the Rolling Pokémon, a Bug-type Pokémon that isn’t particularly Pokémon-friendly. Rather, Rellor uses psychic energy and dirt to form a ball of mud, which, based on its Pokédex record, it seems to value more than life itself.

Ways to transform Rellor into Rabsca

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Rellor must travel 1000 steps utilising the Let’s Go function before evolving into Rabsca and levelling up. Just give the R button a press to invite it on a stroll with you!

The most obvious problem with this is that Rellor is a weak Pokémon, so using its beloved mud ball to roll around and attack other Pokémon is probably not going to end well for it. But don’t worry, we have a simple trick that will make it easy and quick for you to evolve your Rellor.

Pro tip: Take a plane to Alfornada and walk the 200 stairs or so of the high street five times. You will also have to move slowly. precious Rellor will just fly back into its Pokéball if you move too quickly, wasting precious steps. You should be good to go as long as you pan the camera up and maintain Rellor on the screen at all times while you walk.

You can easily initiate the development of your Rellor by levelling it up after you’ve completed 1000 miles of steps. This can be accomplished by using XP goods or a Rare Candy, or by fighting in the neighbouring grass.

Where to Look Rellor

There is only one area in Paldea where Rellor can be found: the Asado Desert. Still, it’s not too hard to find them. We discovered more to the west of the desert, not too far from the Quaking Earth Titan battle area.

Additionally, several can be seen near the exit that leads to Porto Marinada in the northern section of the desert. After you’ve successfully captured one, you may start using this mud-rolling insect!