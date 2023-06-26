How To Evolve Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Stantler, the beloved Pokemon from the Johto region, can be found in the exciting new games, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Trainers can capture this captivating creature in South Province Areas One, Three, and Five. For those seeking an even greater challenge, Stantler also has a chance to appear as a three-star Tera Raid boss.

Unveiling Stantler’s Elusive Nature

While encountering Stantler in the wild may prove elusive, there are two fixed spawn locations that guarantee its appearance. These spots are located south of the eastern bridge leading out of Mesagoza. Trainers can find a fixed spawn point on the rocky bridge connecting Area Five and Area Three. By traversing back and forth across this bridge, players can increase their chances of encountering Stantler.

The Burning Question: The Fate of Wyrdeer

Trainers are eagerly wondering about the fate of Stantler’s evolution, Wyrdeer, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Unfortunately, the current state of Wyrdeer remains unclear. However, there is reason for hope as indications suggest that Wyrdeer may be introduced in the game in the future.

The Unattainable Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In the base version of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, evolving Stantler into Wyrdeer is currently impossible. In a different game in the franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players were able to evolve Stantler using the move Psyshield Bash a total of 20 times in the Agile Style. Regrettably, Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is unable to learn Psyshield Bash, rendering the evolution into Wyrdeer unattainable. Nonetheless, there is optimism that this situation will change.

Signs of Hope for Wyrdeer’s Arrival

Although no Pokemon introduced in the Hisui region are currently available in generation nine, signs indicate that this may change in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Promotional screenshots for the game have showcased a Hisuian Zoroark battling a Lucario, confirming the presence of at least one Hisuian variant. Additionally, the original versions of non-starter Pokemon that received Hisuian variants, such as Qwilfish, Lilligant, and Growlithe, can be found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Furthermore, Pokemon that obtained new cross-gen evolutions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, including Scyther and Ursaring, are also present in the game. The evolutionary mechanic of using a move repeatedly is present as well, particularly with Annihilape. However, the Hisuian variants and their evolutions are not currently available.

The Code Reveals Wyrdeer’s Existence

One of the most intriguing indicators of Wyrdeer’s eventual inclusion in the games is its existence within the code. Evidently, Wyrdeer is coded into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as indicated by the fact that the held item Eviolite works on Stantler. The Eviolite is known to enhance the defenses of Pokemon that have not yet reached their final evolutionary stage, suggesting that Wyrdeer’s presence is planned.

A Plausible Arrival in 2023

While the specific release date for Wyrdeer’s availability remains unknown, it is plausible that trainers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will have the opportunity to add Wyrdeer to their teams in 2023. This may occur through DLC updates or by transferring the Pokemon via Pokemon HOME, a service that allows players to transfer their Pokemon across different games and platforms.

While the path to evolving Stantler into Wyrdeer remains shrouded in uncertainty, the anticipation and eagerness of trainers continue to grow. As players explore the vast world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, they eagerly await the day when they can harness the power and beauty of Wyrdeer in their adventures.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stantler is indeed available for capture in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, although evolving it into Wyrdeer is not currently possible. However, the signs point towards Wyrdeer being introduced into the game in the future, offering trainers an exciting new addition to their teams. Stay tuned for updates and keep an eye out for opportunities to catch Wyrdeer as your adventure in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet unfolds.

