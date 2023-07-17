How To Evolve Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Evolving Eevee has always intrigued Pokémon GO players, sparking discussions and strategies. While traditional Pokémon games relied on various factors for Eevee’s evolution, Pokémon GO simplifies the process using Candy. However, evolving Eevee into specific forms like Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon requires a different approach. In this guide, we will explore the evolution method for Sylveon and provide additional insights into Eevee’s other evolutions.

The Name Trick: Eevee’s Evolution Names

To ensure a desired evolution, a specific Eevee name can be used as a trick. Here are the corresponding names for each evolution:

Kira: fairy-type Sylveon

Linnea: leaf-type Leafeon

Rea: ice-type Glaceon

Sakura: psychic-type Espeon

Tamao: dark-type Umbreon

Rainer: water-type Vaporeon

Sparky: lightning-type Jolteon

Pyro: fire-type Flareon

Remember, the name trick only works once per evolution type, so choose Eevees with the best CP values before evolving.

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon, gather enough Eevee Candy. Once you have sufficient Candy, explore the mechanics of Buddy Adventure and Lure Modules as they influence Evolution outcomes. Additionally, changing Eevee’s nickname to “Kira” triggers the evolution into Sylveon.

Ensuring Successful Evolution

Before evolving, check if the silhouette for Sylveon appears. If it doesn’t, your Eevee may evolve into a different form. To rectify this, simply close and reopen Pokémon GO. After using the name trick, evolve Eevee into Sylveon by earning 70 Buddy hearts, which requires your chosen Eevee to reach the Great Buddy Level. Swapping buddies won’t reset your Sylveon progress. Ensure you have 25 Eevee Candy as well.

Aligning with the Main Series Games

In the main series games, evolving Eevee into Sylveon requires a high friendship level and knowledge of a fairy-type move. Pokémon GO follows this pattern, offering Sylveon as a separate evolution option. This allows you to choose the correct Eeveelution, without the risk of evolving into Espeon or Umbreon by mistake. Shiny or flower crown Eevees will also result in shiny or flower crown Sylveons, further diversifying your collection.

Alternative Eevee Evolution Methods

For alternative evolution methods, Leafeon and Glaceon from Generation 4 can be obtained using a Mossy Lure or Glacial Lure, respectively. When near a PokéStop with the corresponding Lure, select your Eevee and choose the desired evolution.

Umbreon and Espeon from Generation 2 have an additional method. To obtain Umbreon or Espeon, walk your Eevee as a Buddy for 10 kilometers and evolve it during the night (for Umbreon) or day (for Espeon). Remember to earn two Candies while walking, keep Eevee as your Buddy during evolution, and ensure the game reflects the correct time. This method allows you to reliably obtain a second Espeon or Umbreon after using the name trick.

Evaluating Eevee Evolution Choices

Consider your needs and evaluate the stats when choosing the best Eevee evolution in Pokémon GO. Popular choices among players include Sylveon, Espeon, Umbreon, and Glaceon. Sylveon and Espeon excel in Fairy and Psychic types respectively, offering accessibility and availability. Glaceon serves as a budget pick among the few available ice types, while Umbreon performs well in lower leagues due to its effectiveness against Ghost and Psychic types, and its resistance to Fairy-type attacks.

Tracing the Origins of Eevee Evolution Names

Discover the fascinating origins of the Eevee Evolution names in Pokémon GO, adding depth and nostalgia to the naming process. Sakura, Tamao, Sparky, Rainer, and Pyro were derived from characters in the Pokémon anime. The Eevee brothers, who showcased their Eeveelutions to Ash and his friends in episode 40, inspired the original three names. Espeon and Umbreon take their nicknames from human characters encountered by Ash and his gang in the Johto League Champions series. Leafeon and Glaceon borrow their names from trainers in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Ensuring Successful Eevee Name Change

To guarantee a successful Eevee name change, quit and reload the Pokémon GO app, especially during occasional server instability. Once the name change is verified, proceed to evolve Eevee using Candy, just like any other Pokémon, and witness your desired evolution unfold.

Conclusion

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon GO involves gathering Candy, using specific nicknames, and meeting friendship and leveling requirements. Don’t forget to explore alternate evolution methods for Leafeon, Glaceon, Umbreon, and Espeon. Armed with these tips, expand your Eevee collection and assemble a formidable team of Eeveelutions to dominate battles in Pokémon GO.

