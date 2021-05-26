How to evolve Sylveon Pokémon Go

One of the most prominent talking points in Pokémon Go is about how to evolve Eevee. In the classic Pokémon games, Eevee can evolve into different types of varieties. These are referred to as Eeveelutions by fans. Eeveelutions are based on the use of special items, Eevee’s happiness level, the number and types of available movies, and surprisingly, even the time of day.

When it comes to Candy in Pokémon Go, the way you evolve Pokémon is much simpler, and as such, you cannot use the most common method of using one of three elemental stones to turn Eevee into Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon. Also, you cannot use the alternative methods for Sylveon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Espeon, and Glaceon.

If you choose to evolve Eevee without any meddling and feed it 25 Eevee candy, it will turn to Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon.

However, recently, players have discovered a trick that allows you to target any of Sylveon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Espeon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Flareon, or Vaporeon by using one of the following Eevee names:

Renaming Eevee as Kira will make it evolve into fairy-type Sylveon Renaming Eevee as Linnea will make it evolve into leaf-type Leafeon Renaming Eevee as Rea will make it evolve into ice-type Glaceon Renaming Eevee as Sakura will make it evolve into psychic-type Espeon Renaming Eevee as Tamao will make it evolve into dark-type Umbreon Renaming Eevee as Rainer will make it evolve into water-type Vaporeon Renaming Eevee as Sparky will make it evolve into lightning-type Jolteon Renaming Eevee as Pyro will make it evolve into fire-type Flareon

But it is important to note that the trick only works once per evolution type, so you have to make sure that you choose Eevees with the best CP values prior to evolving them into the type you want.

If you want, you can also evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go. As part of the Luminous Legends Y event, Sylveon was finally released into Pokémon Go on 25 May, 2021. Despite the fact that it can only be used once, the easiest way to evolve an Eevee into Sylveon is to change its nickname to Kira and make sure you have at least 25 Eevee Candy.

However, before you make sure the silhouette for Sylveon is on the evolve button. If this is not the case, then your Eevee may evolve into a different Eeveelution. If this does happen to you it can be easily fixed by closing the Pokémon Go application and opening it again.

After using this name trick, Eevee can be evolved into Sylveon by earning 70 Buddy hearts with it. This means your chosen Eevee will have to be at Great Buddy Level. Yow will also still need 25 Eevee Candy for this.