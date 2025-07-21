Tandemaus is one of the most adorable Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This tiny Normal-type Pokémon resembles a pair of mice working together, and its evolution, Maushold, turns it into a full-blown family. If you’re wondering how to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know—from finding Tandemaus in the wild to triggering its evolution.

Before you can evolve Tandemaus, you’ll need to catch one. This little Pokémon can be tricky to spot because of its small size, but it tends to appear in areas with human settlements. Some of the best places to look include:

Artazon – Check around the town and nearby grassy patches.

East Province (Areas Two and Three) – Near Levincia and Zapapico.

West Province (Areas Two and Three) – Close to Medali and Porto Marinada.

South Province (Areas Two and Three) – Around Mesagoza and the Pokémon League entrance.

Since Tandemaus is so tiny, it’s easy to miss while riding Koraidon or Miraidon. Instead, explore on foot and keep an eye out for movement in the grass. If you’re struggling to find one, try making a sandwich with Encounter Power: Normal or Teensy Power: Normal to boost your chances.

How to Evolve Tandemaus into Maushold

Once you’ve caught Tandemaus, evolving it is straightforward—but there’s a catch. Unlike most Pokémon that evolve simply by reaching a certain level, Tandemaus requires a little extra effort.

Step 1: Level Up to 25

Tandemaus evolves at level 25, but it won’t evolve just by using Rare Candies or EXP Candies. You can use these items to get it close—say, level 24—but the final push to level 25 must come from battle experience.

Step 2: Gain EXP Through Battles

For Tandemaus to evolve, it needs to level up during or after a battle. There are two ways this can happen:

Active Participation – If Tandemaus is the Pokémon that defeats an opponent and levels up, you’ll see the standard evolution animation after the battle. EXP Share – If Tandemaus is in your party but not actively fighting, it will still gain EXP and evolve—but you won’t see the animation. Instead, you’ll just notice it has turned into Maushold when you check your team.

If you want to witness the evolution, make sure Tandemaus lands the final hit in a battle that pushes it to level 25. Otherwise, it’ll evolve silently in the background.

Why Doesn’t Tandemaus Evolve with Candies?

This is one of the quirks that makes Tandemaus unique. While most Pokémon can evolve using Rare Candies, Tandemaus requires actual battle experience. Some players speculate this is because its evolution represents a family growing stronger together, which only happens through shared experiences—not just quick boosts.

Maushold’s Two Forms: Family of Three vs. Family of Four

When Tandemaus evolves into Maushold, it can take one of two forms:

Family of Four – The most common outcome, featuring the original two mice plus two babies.

Family of Three – A rarer version with just one additional mouse, appearing only 1% of the time under normal circumstances.

Interestingly, if you catch Maushold in Tera Raid Battles, the form is predetermined:

4-star raids always yield the Family of Three .

6-star raids always give the Family of Four .

Since both forms have identical stats, the difference is purely cosmetic. However, collectors or completionists might want both variations for their Pokédex.

Tips for Evolving Tandemaus Quickly

If you’re eager to get your hands on Maushold, here are some tips to speed up the process:

Use EXP Candies to Reach Level 24 – While you can’t use them for the final level, they’ll help you get close fast.

Battle Weak Wild Pokémon – Find low-level opponents that Tandemaus can easily defeat to ensure it gains the necessary EXP.

Keep Tandemaus in Your Party – Even if it’s not fighting, EXP Share will help it level up passively.

Avoid Auto-Battles – Since auto-battles skip evolution animations, they might not trigger the evolution properly.

What Makes Maushold Special?

Maushold isn’t just cute—it’s also a solid battler. Its signature move, Population Bomb, hits the opponent 1 to 10 times in a row, making it a potential powerhouse if luck is on your side. Additionally, its abilities—Run Away, Pickup, and Own Tempo (Hidden Ability)—give it useful utility in and out of battles.