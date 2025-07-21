Hockey still wears the crown in Canada, but football is slowly edging up. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the game is cooking. More companies are hopping on board, TV ratings are climbing, and kids are signing up to play. The next two years promise even quicker change-who knows where we ll be by kickoff.

Media Coverage and Viewership Trends

Canada's group-stage match against Belgium during the 2022 FIFA World Cup pulled in over five million viewers-more than quite a few NHL playoff games that same year. That big number shows how quickly soccer can grab attention. The World Cup always lights a fire under Canada's soccer appetite.

Hockey still sits at the top because it’s front and center from October straight through to June. That head start wont last forever, however, networks such as TSN and CBC have already begun beefing up their soccer shows and broadcasts. Soccer in Canada may still play second fiddle to hockey today, but the gradual shift in media focus and fans attention is becoming impossible to ignore.

Youth Participation and Development Investment

Soccer is expanding its reach at a grassroots level. The latest updates indicate:

29 percent increase in national youth soccer registrations (2023 vs. 2021).

Stagnant growth in youth hockey participation across coverage from most provinces.

Boosted federal investment for community football infrastructure.

Private sector funding in area academy of regional development.

Participating in football is easier and more affordable, and there’s greater community support available. That is not the case for hockey.

How Football Is Expanding Its Reach Across Canada

The growth of football dominates soccer’s stagnant regions—those places that had no previous access to hockey. From city stadiums to rural programs, the reach is now a game changer, and Canada Soccer is doing everything to maintain it. Those efforts appear to be paying off now.

Urban Growth Through Pro Clubs and Events

MLS and CPL teams are winning new fans in Vancouver, Toronto, and Halifax. Forge FC and Pacific FC now pull in more than 6,000 spectators for every home game. We've seen international friendlies sell out within hours, and casual watchers are filling open seats.

Cities feel the change, too, as the league looks sharper than ever. Social media gives fans closer access to players, and upgraded stadiums add to the experience. Canadian soccer is finally establishing itself in the downtowns; it doesn't sit on the sidelines in key markets.

Cities feel the change, too, as the league looks sharper than ever. Social media gives fans closer access to players, and upgraded stadiums add to the experience. Canadian soccer is finally establishing itself in the downtowns; it doesn’t sit on the sidelines in key markets.

Grassroots Support in Underserved Areas

Because donations, travel scholarships, and coaching clinics have lifted so many barriers, our most important community programs in low-income, Indigenous, and newcomer neighborhoods are now twice the size they were.

With low field fees and flexible practice times, soccer has become the first sport many kids in those areas try. Participation stays steady, local volunteers are earning coaching badges, and some of those children are already dreaming of playing for the national team someday.

Commercial Backing and Sponsorship Shifts

Hockey hasn’t delivered the level of engagement that football has, and brands are noticing. Canadian and international sponsors alike are adjusting their advertising budgets. Over eight CPL clubs signed new regional partnerships in 2025 alone. That kind of momentum didn’t exist five years ago.

Betting sites, banks, and big phone companies keep locking in big, multi-year football sponsorships. The reason is simple: today’s fans are younger, spend more time online, and come from many backgrounds. Those brands don’t just buy space on jerseys; they run full-season campaigns that build around every match and the buzz from national team games. So while football hasn’t pushed hockey out of the picture, it is sliding deep into the same field of ads and sponsorships across the league.

What 2026 Could Signal for Canadian Sports Culture

The 2026 World Cup will be a litmus test for measuring engagement as a Canadian and observing where loyalties lie. It is safe to say that regionally focused football events are spurring a shift in Canadian culture. New business opportunities will arise, leading to more jobs, increased consumption, and higher spending—all while attracting new fans to the sport. If the tournament meets expectations, Canada could be on par with hockey much sooner than anticipated.