How to Evolve Tandermaus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tandemaus is a Pokemon found in the popular Pokemon game series’ new Scarlet and Violet version. It is a Gen 9 Pokemon that was introduced in Scarlet & Violet. It is a Normal-type Pokemon that evolves into Maushold. If you are looking to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold, here is a guide on how to do it.

You can find a Tandemaus in the Paldea region of the game. According to the pokedex, Tandermaus is rarely seen, yet some users report finding these adorable little critters in abundance with ease. The Tandemaus’ next form is known as Maushold. In its Maushold form, the Tandemaus just adds two more mice to the mix, but this is not the case for everyone as some have seen their Tandemaus evolve into a family of three. However, Tandemaus evolving into a family of three is highly unlikely, but it is still a possibility. There also exists a shiny version of this Pokemon, but sadly, there are not many easily distinguishable characteristics between the shiny version and the normal version due to its miniscule size.

The first step in evolving Tandemaus into Maushold is to raise Tandemaus to level 25. To do this, you will need to battle other Pokemon and Pokemon trainers and earn experience points. Here are some useful tips to do so.

Battle wild Pokemon found throughout the game with your Tandemaus.

Battle other Higher level Pokemon trainers to quickly add experience points to your Tandemaus.

Use the Auto Battle feature during the fight or have the Tandemaus in the party whilst another pokemon fights, this will grant the Tandemaus experience points too. All thanks to the EXP-share feature.

Keep held items with your Tandemaus, such as the Shell Bell , to reduce the pokemon’s chances of falling during the battle.

The Tandemaus will Evolve on its own as soon as it surpasses level 25, However players do need to keep in mind that if the Tandemaus is on Auto Battle or is in the party but not the one fighting then the evolution animation will be skipped.

Evolving Tandermaus in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a straightforward process that requires a bit of planning and strategy. By following the steps outlined above, you can successfully evolve your Tandermaus into the form of Maushold and strengthen your team. Good luck on your journey to become a Pokemon master! Just remember to train your Maushold to become a strong and powerful Pokemon, and you’ll be well on your way to building a formidable team in Scarlet and Violet.