How to get the Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Shell Bell is a valuable item in the Pokemon games that can be used to restore a small amount of a Pokemon’s health points (HP) after it attacks an opponent. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Shell Bell can be especially useful if a player wants to take raids seriously and progress further within the game, or even if a casual player wants to upgrade their gaming experience and feel a tad bit more powerful in the game.

Defeat six trainers in the south province (area three).

The first method, which is totally free and sometimes the quickest approach to obtaining a brand-new Shell Bell, is also the simplest and most effective. All you need to do is defeat any six of the trainers located specifically in the South Province (Area Three), which is a rather simple task at any given point in the game.

Only after you have finished battling with all six trainers in the region will you head over and talk to the Battle League Rep at a Pokemon center that is located not very far from there. After the conversation is over, you can go ahead and collect your free Shell Bell. Although this is only a one-time deal, this method cannot be repeated multiple times in order to get multiple shells after the initial Shell Bell. This method is useless for acquiring more shell bells.

Buying a Shell Bell from the Delibird Presents shop in Levincia

The second way is to purchase a Shell Bell from a vendor inside the game called Delibird Presents Store, which is located in Levincia. The Shell Bell costs ₽20,000 to buy. This method does require a fair bit of money and progression in the game, so players might be better off using it after they have progressed far enough into the game and at a point that they will not be strapped for cash. You might need to advance in the game and defeat more gyms if it doesn’t show up in the store right away.

Use the shell bell wisely. Once you have obtained the Shell Bell, you will need to use it wisely in order to get the most out of it. The Shell Bell will only restore a small amount of HP after an attack, so it is best used in conjunction with other healing items and techniques, such as potions and Pokemon Center visits. With the Shell Bell equipped, trainers will have a valuable tool to help them in battle and keep their Pokemon’s HP restored. The raid battles can become a lot more forgiving with the use of shell bells, and the Pokemon can battle it out for a long amount of time. If the above method is followed properly, players will be able to easily obtain the shell bell and enhance their Pokemon’s battling abilities.