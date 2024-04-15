Fallout 4’s post-apocalyptic environment is one where wasteland explorers highly value power armour. It can be difficult to know how to get out of this technological marvel, though, at times. This tutorial will take you through the procedures to properly remove your power armour in the Commonwealth, regardless of your level of experience as a survivor or if you’re a new vault occupant.

Recognising the Limitations

You must become familiar with the controls before attempting to remove your power armour. The standard key or button to remove power armour is the same on most systems. Usually, it’s the “E” key for PC gamers. While PlayStation users can hold the “X” button, Xbox console players can press and hold the “A” button. Understanding the controls on your particular platform guarantees a smooth transition out of your power armor.

Finding an Appropriate Location

Selecting the ideal location to remove your power armour is essential for both your security and comfort. Although you can theoretically depart your power armour anyplace, it’s preferable to locate a level, stable area that is unobstructed. Steer clear of tight spots and unstable areas where you could get trapped or have difficulty getting out. Seek for open spaces with lots of space for movement.

Turning Off the Armour

To avoid any accidents, make sure to power off your armour before removing it. Just press and hold the exit button to accomplish this. Your character will begin the power-down sequence as you hold down the button, complete with sound effects and mechanical noises. Be patient till the procedure is finished before proceeding to the next step.

Safely Leaving

It’s time to remove your power armour once the power down phase has completed. Step out slowly by according to the animations or directions displayed on the screen. Avoid hurrying the process since stepping out of your power armour too quickly could cause mishaps or malfunctions. If you run into any trouble, make sure you look around to see if there are any obstacles blocking your way out.

Upkeep and Storage

Following your power armour removal, you need take care of regular upkeep and storage. Examine your power armor’s state for any deterioration or damage. To guarantee optimum functionality on your future journey, fix any broken parts. Furthermore, think about keeping your power armour in a secure area, such a settlement workshop or authorised power armor station, to prevent theft or damage while you’re away.

PRO TIP: Press and hold “E” if you’re using a keyboard to play on a PC. Hold down the buttons for “A” on an Xbox controller and “X” on a PlayStation controller to play with them. All you have to do is press and hold the button that brought you into the armour if you’re not rolling using the default controls.

In summary

While it may seem simple to exit power armour in Fallout 4, knowing how to do so and following the right steps can make a big impact. It’s possible to guarantee a seamless and trouble-free experience each time you take off your power armour in the wasteland by becoming proficient with the controls, selecting appropriate spots, shutting down securely, and taking care of maintenance chores. So, get set, tour the Commonwealth, and don’t forget to properly remove your power armour.