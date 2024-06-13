A straightforward yet necessary operation for transferring bookmarks between browsers, making backups, or sharing your bookmark library is exporting them from Google Chrome. The procedure is still simple to use as of 2024, enabling users to quickly save their bookmarks as an HTML file. The most recent instructions for exporting bookmarks from Chrome to desktop and mobile devices are provided in this tutorial.

KEYPOINTS:

Launch Chrome on your PC.

Click on More Bookmarks and lists in the upper right corner. Manager of Bookmarks.

Choose More at the top. Export Your Favourites.

Exporting Bookmarks to a Desktop

Step 1: Launch Chrome and go to the Bookmark Manager

Start your computer’s Google Chrome programme.

In the browser window’s upper-right corner, click the three vertical dots (Menu).

Hover your cursor over the dropdown menu’s “Bookmarks” item.

To access the Bookmark Manager immediately, press Ctrl+Shift+O (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+O (Mac) after selecting “Bookmark manager” from the expanded menu.

Step 2: Export Your Favourites

Click the three vertical dots (More) in the upper-right corner of the Bookmark Manager window.

Proceed with “Export bookmarks.”

There will be a “Save As” dialogue box. Select the location where the bookmarks file should be saved.

Give the file a name; bookmarks_.html is the default.

Select “Save.”

You’ve now saved your bookmarks as an HTML file in the place of your choice. You can save this file as a backup or import it into another browser.

Exporting Bookmarks for Mobile Devices

The Chrome mobile app for iOS and Android does not allow straight bookmark export as of 2024. There is a workaround, though, which involves syncing your bookmarks on your desktop browser and exporting them from there.

Step 1: Make sure bookmark syncing is turned on

On your mobile device, launch the Chrome app.

In the upper-right corner, press and hold the three vertical dots (Menu).

Choose “Settings.”

Press the name of your Google account.

Make sure “Bookmarks” is chosen and that “Sync” is enabled.

Step 2: Export Desktop Bookmarks

Once your mobile bookmarks are synchronised with your Google account, proceed with the desktop export guidelines mentioned before. All of your bookmarks—including those added on your mobile device—will be exported if you use this approach.

Bringing Your Bookmarks in

Use these procedures to import your bookmarks into a different Chrome profile or browser:

Launch the Chrome profile or the new browser.

Navigate to the “Import bookmarks” option, which is typically located in the bookmarks manager or settings.

Choose the HTML file that you previously exported.

To finish the import process, adhere to the instructions.

Advice on Organising Bookmarks

Continual Backups : To guarantee that you never lose your crucial links, regularly export your bookmarks and save a backup file.

: To guarantee that you never lose your crucial links, regularly export your bookmarks and save a backup file. Arrange Your Bookmarks : To make your bookmarks easier to navigate and export, organise them using folders in the Bookmark Manager.

: To make your bookmarks easier to navigate and export, organise them using folders in the Bookmark Manager. Unite All Devices : To ensure that your bookmarks are the same on all of your devices, enable syncing in your Google account settings.

You may make sure that your bookmarks are readily portable and accessible by using these updated instructions, which will guarantee a flawless surfing experience on any device or browser.