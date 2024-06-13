Elden Ring offers a plethora of armor pieces, with many forming complete four-piece sets. While most armors enhance specific defensive stats, some grant special abilities or buff status effects. Players aiming to build a character that can endure any attack will undoubtedly want the Bull-Goat Armor, a special four-piece set that significantly boosts Poise and defensive stats.

The Bull-Goat Set is one of the most physically defensive armors in Elden Ring. It’s perfect for players who want to remain steadfast during challenging fights. Although this armor causes the Tarnished to move slower, the trade-off is worth it for those who can manage its heavy weight. This guide will detail how players can acquire the entire Bull-Goat Armor set in Elden Ring.

Prerequisites For The Bull-Goat Armor Set

The quest for the Bull-Goat Set is straightforward but requires players to complete certain tasks first. To get this heavy gear, players must meet Patches. His questline begins at Murkwater Cave, located in a ravine east of the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace. Players should be cautious in this area early on, as an NPC Invader patrols near the cave entrance. Although defeating the Invader can be challenging for low-level players, it rewards Reduvia, a powerful early-game weapon for dagger users.

After navigating through Murkwater Cave, players will enter a boss room and trigger a fight against Patches. This NPC is relatively easy to defeat compared to other early-game bosses. Importantly, players must not kill Patches; instead, they should accept his surrender. Killing him will lock players out from obtaining the Bull-Goat Armor later.

Once players meet Patches, he will instruct them to return later. This can be achieved by leaving the area and coming back, typically via a Site of Grace. If Patches’ dialogue doesn’t progress, players might try purchasing an item from him first. After proceeding with his quest, Patches will offer a chest to open, which is a trap that teleports players to Mistwood Ruins. From there, players can continue his questline.

The key prerequisite is having Patches at Volcano Manor when players reach this fiery location. Players must join Volcano Manor to engage in NPC Invasion Hunts. Accepting a hunt request from Patches at Volcano Manor sets players on the path to acquiring the Bull-Goat Armor.

Where To Find The Bull-Goat Armor In Elden Ring

Once players receive the Letter from Patches, they should read it in their inventory to locate the hunt mark. To obtain the Bull-Goat Armor, players must defeat the warrior who wears it: Great Horned Tragoth. The letter places a red mark on the map indicating Tragoth’s location.

To start the Invasion, players must reach the Ruin-Strewn Precipice and climb to the top. Here, they will face the boss Magma Wyrm Makar. Defeating this boss reveals the Invasion Sign in the same room, near a new Site of Grace. Inside, players will find Great Horned Tragoth. Despite his high Poise, he isn’t too difficult to defeat. Triumphing over him rewards the Bull-Goat Armor Set. Players should also return to Patches after the battle to press him for an additional reward, the Magma Whip Candlestick.

What Does The Bull-Goat Armor Do?

The Bull-Goat Armor is among the heaviest in the game, adding a substantial 63 weight when the entire set is worn. While players might move slowly without significant Endurance, the benefits are considerable. The armor set provides heavy resistances, 100 Poise, and excellent defensive stats.

This makes the Bull-Goat Armor one of the best sets for players seeking extra damage resistance. Besides its impressive stats, the armor boasts an intimidating appearance, with two massive horns protruding from the torso.

The Bull-Goat Armor is ideal for players looking to build a character capable of withstanding heavy attacks. Its acquisition requires progressing through Patches’ questline, defeating Magma Wyrm Makar, and overcoming Great Horned Tragoth. Though its weight is considerable, the defensive advantages and aesthetic appeal make it a prized possession in Elden Ring.