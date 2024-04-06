In the perilous realms of Dragon’s Dogma 2, gold is the lifeblood that keeps your heroes equipped and ready for battle. Without a steady flow of this precious currency, your adventures are destined to meet swift and unfortunate ends. Fear not, for here’s a comprehensive guide on how to amass riches swiftly and efficiently within the game.

Adding an Antiquarian to Your Party

While the Antiquarian may seem like an odd choice at first glance, her unique abilities make her an invaluable asset when it comes to gold farming. Despite her frailty and lackluster combat prowess, the Antiquarian shines in her ability to increase stack limits for gold and force enemies to drop valuable antiques.

By including an Antiquarian in your party, you can significantly boost your gold earnings. With her passive ability, she enables you to carry larger stacks of gold during dungeon runs, maximizing your profits. Additionally, her presence increases the likelihood of enemies dropping Minor and Rare Antiques, which can be sold for hefty sums of gold.

Party Compositions

To make the most of the Antiquarian’s abilities, consider the following party compositions:

Antiquarian – Highway Man – Vestal – Crusader Houndmaster – Occultist/Vestal – Highwayman – Antiquarian

In both setups, prioritize protecting the Highwayman with the Antiquarian’s “Protect Me” ability while utilizing other party members for damage, healing, and crowd control.

Do Torchless Dungeon Runs

Contrary to common practice, embracing darkness can lead to greater riches in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Lowering the light levels increases the chance of encountering additional loot after battles and from chests. Pairing a torchless run with an Antiquarian party setup can further amplify your gains, although be prepared for tougher enemy encounters and increased stress levels.

However, tread carefully, as venturing into darkness increases the likelihood of facing formidable foes such as the dreaded Shambler, presenting a considerable challenge to even the most seasoned adventurers.

Opt for Short or Medium Dungeons

When aiming to maximize your gold intake, focus on tackling short or medium-length dungeons. These expeditions offer a balance between loot and difficulty, allowing for efficient farming without the burdensome inventory management and stress accumulation associated with longer ventures.

With an Antiquarian party setup, you can capitalize on the loot potential of these dungeons, ensuring a steady influx of gold with each successful run.

Invest in the Bank

For those with access to The Crimson Court expansion pack, the Bank District offers a lucrative opportunity to passively accumulate wealth. By depositing your gold, you’ll earn a weekly interest rate, steadily increasing your fortune over time. Consider prioritizing the construction of the Bank to secure a stable source of income for your adventures.

Sell Unwanted Trinkets

Trinkets may hold value, but not all are worth keeping. Dispose of duplicate or low-value trinkets to free up inventory space and generate additional gold. Exercise caution, however, as once sold, trinkets cannot be reclaimed.

Seek Out Secret Rooms

Keep a keen eye out for secret rooms hidden within medium-length dungeons. These elusive chambers hold untold riches, including gold and precious gems. Utilize scouting skills and positive quirks to increase your chances of discovering these lucrative locations.

With these strategies in mind, you’re well-equipped to embark on your journey to fortune and glory in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Whether delving into the depths of dark dungeons or strategizing your financial investments, mastering the art of gold farming is essential for success in this treacherous world.