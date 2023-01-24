How to Farm Jhinga in Final Fantasy 14

Farming Jhinga in Final Fantasy 14 can be a challenging task for players, but with the right knowledge and equipment, it can be a rewarding experience. In order to unlock Jhinga, players must first find a book by the Splendors Vendor in Radz-at-Han. The book is called The Tome of Ichthyological Folklore: Ilsabard and the Northern Empty. Once players have obtained this book, they can then begin the process of farming Jhinga.

Where to find the items required:

The first step in farming Jhinga is to gather the necessary equipment. Players will need a fishing rod, fishing bait(Specifically a Mackerel). The fishing rod can be purchased from any vendor that sells fishing equipment, while the fishing bait can be purchased from a vendor in Eorzea.

Once players have gathered all of the necessary equipment, they can then begin the process of farming Jhinga. The best place to farm Jhinga is in Thavnair at the Perfumed Rise in the Northwestern coast,This region is known for its abundance of Jhinga, making it the ideal location for farming.

Farming Locations:

To begin farming Jhinga, players must first find a suitable location in the Perfumed Rise. This location should be near a body of water, such as a lake or river, as Jhinga are typically found in these areas. Once players have found a suitable location, they can then begin fishing by using Mackerel strips as bait.

Mackerel strips are a type of bait that is specifically designed to attract Jhinga. This type of bait can be purchased from a vendor that sells fishing supplies, or it can be obtained by catching Mackerel and then processing them into strips. Once players have obtained Mackerel strips, they can then use them as bait when fishing for Jhinga.

Where to use Jhingas:

Once players have caught a Jhinga, they can then use it for a variety of purposes. Jhinga can be used to craft various items, such as potions and food, or they can be sold to vendors for gil. Jhinga can also be used to complete certain fishing-related quests, which can reward players with unique items and experience points.

In conclusion, farming Jhinga in Final Fantasy 14 can be a challenging but rewarding task. By obtaining the Tome of Ichthyological Folklore: Ilsabard and the Northern Empty and using Mackerel strips as bait, players can successfully farm Jhinga in the Perfumed Rise. In addition to farming Jhinga, players can use Jhinga to craft various items or complete quests. So, grab your fishing rod and mackerel bait and head out to the Northern Empty to start farming Jhinga today!