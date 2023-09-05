In the vast universe of Starfield, where crafting and building are essential, Sealant is a precious resource used in a multitude of projects. Whether you’re enhancing your gear with mods or embarking on a mission like the First Contact quest, having a good stockpile of Sealant can make all the difference. However, finding this vital resource can be a bit tricky. In this guide, we’ll break down how to farm Sealant in Starfield, ensuring you never run short of it.

Understanding the Importance of Sealant

Before we dive into where to find Sealant, let’s appreciate why it’s so crucial. Sealant serves as a building block for crafting mods and basic outpost modules in Starfield. These components are essential for players looking to modify their gear or construct bases. Given its significance, having a reliable source of Sealant is imperative for your Starfield journey.

Scouring Different Planets for Sealant

The first step in your quest for Sealant is to explore various planets in the Starfield universe. Sealant can often be found in the outposts and their surroundings. Sometimes, these valuable resources go unnoticed, so make sure to thoroughly examine your surroundings. However, if luck doesn’t favor you initially, here are some specific locations where Sealant can be abundant:

1. Planet Niira

Head to an abandoned mine on this planet.

Carefully explore the area, paying attention to tables and containers with materials that contain Sealant.

2. Procyon III

Keep an eye out for Cold Cave Nettle plants on this planet.

Activate your scanner and search for tall trees around.

With some luck, you’ll discover the necessary resources.

Purchasing Sealant from Vendors

If exploring planets doesn’t yield the Sealant you need, don’t fret. Sealant is often available for purchase from general goods merchants throughout the Settled Systems. It’s usually reasonably priced, and it’s a good idea to buy out the merchant’s entire stock whenever you have the chance. These general goods stores can be found in major settlements across Starfield. Here are a few examples:

New Atlantis: Outland, Jemison Mercantile, UC Distribution

Akila City: Shepherd’s General Store

Neon: Sieghart’s Outfitters, Newill’s Goods

Additionally, you can explore Trade Authority stores, which also sell various resources. These stores are widespread in settlements and often offer a wide assortment of goods for trade. They even buy stolen items and contraband from players, making them a lucrative option for acquiring Sealant.

Exploring Flora and Fauna

For those who prefer not to spend Credits on Sealant, there’s an alternative method. You can explore the Settled Systems in search of specific plants and animals that yield Sealant when harvested. However, finding these species can be quite challenging. Here’s how you can go about it:

While exploring a planet, use your scanner to analyze organic lifeforms. After fully scanning a plant or animal, the game will reveal the types of resources they drop and the types of climates they thrive in, making it easier to locate them in other solar systems.

Once you find lifeforms that yield Sealant, consider creating an outpost on the related planet. Doing so will establish a fast travel point that you can use from anywhere in the universe, making it incredibly convenient for acquiring more Sealant when needed.

Efficient Sealant Farming in High-Level Star Systems

If you’re looking to level up quickly while gathering Sealant, consider exploring high-level star systems. Killing docile, high-level fauna in these systems offers more XP than usual, and since these creatures are non-aggressive, you won’t have to worry about combat. This approach allows you to efficiently earn experience while simultaneously collecting Sealant through exploration and hunting.

Conclusion

In the vast expanse of Starfield, where crafting and building are fundamental, Sealant plays a pivotal role in your adventures. Whether you’re enhancing your gear with mods or constructing bases, having a steady supply of Sealant is essential. Now that you know where and how to farm Sealant in Starfield, you can embark on your journey with confidence. Explore planets, visit vendors, and harness the resources of the universe to ensure your success in this exciting space exploration game. May your Sealant stores never run dry, and may your adventures in Starfield be both thrilling and prosperous. Safe travels, spacefarer!