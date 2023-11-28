The introduction of XL Candy in December 2020 revolutionized the game, allowing Trainers to propel their Pokemon from level 40 to the coveted level 50. In this guide, we will delve into the intricacies of XL Candy, exploring what it is, how to use it, and most importantly, the best methods to farm it efficiently.

XL Candy serves as the gateway to unleashing the full potential of your Pokemon in the post-“Beyond Update” era. Before this update, Pokemon would cap at level 40, but with XL Candy, the sky’s the limit, extending the journey from level 40 to 50. Notably, XL Candy becomes accessible only when the Trainer reaches Level 31, adding an element of progression to the game.

Unlike its traditional counterpart, XL Candy operates on a tiered system. The initial power-up costs 10 XL Candy, gradually increasing with each enhancement. Two distinct types exist:

XL Candy: Tailored for specific Pokemon species, these candies are exclusive to the corresponding Pokemon. For example, Amaura and its evolution solely consume Amaura Candy for power-ups. XL Rare Candy: Distinguished by a rainbow hue, these candies adapt to the Pokemon that consumes them. For instance, feeding a Rare Candy XL to Aurorus transforms it into Amaura Candy XL. This versatile candy variant applies only to Pokemon at level 40, resembling the conventional Rare Candy in its applicability to any Pokemon.

Utilizing XL Candy:

The process of using XL Candy mirrors that of regular Candy. Opting for the “Power Up” option initiates the upgrade. For those eager to expedite their Pokemon’s ascent from level 40 to 50, the requirement is simple: Stardust, regular Candy of the specific Pokemon, and a substantial 296 pieces of XL Candy. This formula applies to non-Shadow Pokemon, with Shadow Pokemon demanding a more considerable amount.

It’s crucial to note that the amount of Stardust and Candy needed for Power Up varies according to the current level of the Pokemon in question.

Best Strategies for Farming XL Candy: