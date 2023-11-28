Investigation Reveals Ads Next to Explicit and Child-Sexualizing Material in Instagram Reels

Bumble and Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, have announced the suspension of their advertising on Instagram. The decision follows an investigation by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which uncovered instances of their ads being displayed alongside explicit as well as content that sexualizes children in Instagram Reels feeds.

The Investigation

The Wall Street Journal conducted a meticulous investigation, utilizing test accounts that followed young gymnasts, cheerleaders, and influencers. As these accounts browsed through Instagram Reels, the WSJ discovered a disturbing trend where the platform presented “jarring doses of salacious content,” including explicit footage involving children and overtly sexual adult videos. The simultaneous presence of ads for major brands, such as Match, Bumble, Disney, and Walmart, made this revelation even more alarming.

Disturbing Instances

The investigation highlighted specific instances where ads from these major brands appeared alongside inappropriate content. One such example involved a Bumble ad being displayed between a video featuring someone interacting with a life-size latex doll and another video showcasing a young girl lifting her shirt to expose her midriff, with her face digitally obscured. Another instance revealed a Pizza Hut commercial following a video depicting a man lying on a bed with his arm around a person identified as a 10-year-old girl.

Response from Match Group and Bumble

Match Group, Tinder’s parent company, expressed its concern and commitment to user safety. According to the WSJ report, Match Group ceased advertising on Instagram Reels and stopped promoting its apps on any of Meta’s platforms since October. Match spokeswoman Justine Sacco emphasized that the company has no intention of supporting platforms that expose its brands to inappropriate content or potentially predatory audiences.

Similarly, Bumble spokesperson Robbie McKay stated that the company would never intentionally advertise adjacent to inappropriate content. As a precautionary measure, Bumble announced the suspension of its ads across all Meta platforms, showing a dedication to ensuring a safe advertising environment for its users.

Meta’s Response

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, responded to the investigation’s findings, asserting that the WSJ’s report provided a “manufactured experience” that does not accurately represent the experience of billions of users on the platform. Samantha Stetson, a Meta vice president handling relations with the advertising industry, defended the company’s efforts in reducing harmful content, emphasizing significant investments in safety, security, and brand suitability solutions.

Stetson highlighted Meta’s commitment to minimizing the “very low” prevalence of inappropriate content on Instagram, expressing confidence in the effectiveness of their systems. Despite the allegations raised by the WSJ, Meta maintained that its platforms are equipped with measures to mitigate harmful content, and the reported instances do not align with the typical user experience.

The suspension of advertising by Bumble and Match Group on Instagram raises significant concerns about the platform’s ability to maintain a safe environment for brands and users. As investigations into content placement continue, it remains to be seen how Meta will address these allegations and implement further measures to ensure the responsible and secure dissemination of advertising content on its platforms. The incident is a stark reminder of social media platforms’ challenges in balancing ad revenue generation with the imperative to protect users from exposure to inappropriate and harmful content.