How To Fast Travel in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is an action-adventure survival horror game that features a vast open-world environment for players to explore. While traversing the zombie-infested streets of Los Angeles can be time-consuming, players can unlock the ability to fast-travel, allowing them to get around more quickly and efficiently. However, fast-traveling is not available right from the start of the game, and players need to progress through the main story to unlock this really convenient feature.

To unlock fast-traveling in Dead Island 2, players need to progress to The Red Mist quest in the main story. This quest serves as a pivotal point in the game’s narrative and marks the moment when players gain the ability to fast-travel. Once the quest is completed, a prompt will appear on the screen, informing players that they can now use the nearby maps to fast-travel. The first available fast-travel map can be found in the Blue Crab Restaurant, so players should make sure to visit this location to unlock the feature if they have left without using it.

After the prompt appears, players can simply walk up to the fast-travel map and interact with it to travel between locations. It’s important to note that fast-traveling in Dead Island 2 cannot be done through the game’s map screen; players need to physically travel to the fast-travel maps scattered throughout the game world to use them. These maps are typically found in safe rooms, which serve as havens from the relentless zombie hordes. While fast-traveling doesn’t eliminate the need for some on-foot exploration, it does make traveling from one point to another much faster and more convenient.

It’s worth mentioning that fast-traveling is not the only feature in Dead Island 2 that is locked behind story progression. Co-op multiplayer, as well as access to firearms, also requires players to progress to a certain point in the main storyline. However, unlike fast-traveling, co-op multiplayer becomes available much earlier in the game, as it unlocks once players start the fourth mission. Firearms, on the other hand, become accessible after players complete a quest that involves collecting their first gun. As such, players may want to prioritize completing the main story quests before diving into other content such as side quests or Lost and Found missions, as this will ensure they are better equipped to handle the challenges that the game presents, including taking down very powerful special zombies.

Once fast-traveling is unlocked in Dead Island 2, it becomes a valuable tool for players to navigate the game world efficiently. It allows them to quickly travel between locations they have previously visited, saving time and reducing the risk of encountering dangerous zombies or other obstacles along the way. This can be especially helpful when players need to revisit previously explored areas for quests or to collect resources. Additionally, fast-traveling can be used strategically to avoid backtracking or to reach specific destinations quickly, such as safe houses or vendors to replenish supplies/ammo or even upgrade weapons.

To make the most out of fast-traveling in Dead Island 2, players should familiarize themselves with the locations of the fast-travel maps throughout the game world. As mentioned earlier, these maps are typically found in safe rooms, which are scattered around in various locations. Safe rooms are marked on the game’s map and can be identified by their easy to distinguish blue icon. Players should also keep in mind that fast-traveling requires them to actually physically travel to the fast-travel maps, and they cannot initiate it from the map screen. Therefore, it’s essential to plan their routes and make sure they are in a safe location before attempting to fast-travel.

Comments

comments