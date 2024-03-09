In the world of Skyrim, mastering the art of soul trapping is key to unlocking powerful enchantments for your gear. Among the various Soul Gems available, the Black Soul Gem shines as a versatile tool, capable of containing both white and black Souls. Not only is it instrumental in enhancing your equipment, but it also holds the key to curing vampirism. However, filling the Black Soul Gem is a crucial step on this journey. Fear not, for we’re here to guide you through the process step by step.

The Black Soul Gem is unique in its ability to capture both white and black Souls, making it a coveted asset for enchanters. While obtaining a black Soul may seem daunting, it’s actually more straightforward than acquiring a white Soul. Let’s delve into the intricacies of this remarkable gemstone.

Step-by-Step Guide to Filling a Black Soul Gem

Filling a Black Soul Gem requires precision and the right tools. Unlike standard Soul Gems, the Black Soul Gem can contain the Souls of sentient humanoids, known as black Souls. Here’s how you can fill it:

Prepare Your Arsenal: Ensure you have at least one Black Soul Gem in your inventory. Fortunately, these gems can be found scattered throughout Skyrim. Additionally, you’ll need a method to trap Souls: Soul Trap Spell: Obtain the Spell Tome from various NPCs or as random loot. Notable vendors include Court Wizards, Falion, and Nelacar.

Scroll of Soul Trap: Discover this rare scroll exclusively in Tel Mithryn.

Soul Stealer Perk: Unlock this perk by reaching Conjuration level 30 and Mystic Binding.

Unique Weapons: Certain weapons come imbued with the Soul Trap effect, such as the Staff of Soul Trapping, Bloodthorn, Mace of Molag Bal, and Halldir’s Staff.

Soul Trap Enchantment: Enchant a weapon with the Soul Trap effect to facilitate soul trapping. Select Your Target: Identify a suitable victim, such as a bandit, farmer, or merchant. Cast the Soul Trap spell on them and swiftly dispatch them before the spell dissipates. Witness the Transfer: As your victim meets their demise, their soul will be absorbed into the Black Soul Gem, signifying a successful capture.

Using Your Filled Black Soul Gem

Now that you’ve filled your Black Soul Gem, it’s time to harness its power. Despite its unique capabilities, utilizing a filled Black Soul Gem is akin to using any other Soul Gem. Here’s how you can make the most of it:

Enchantment: Use the filled Black Soul Gem to enchant weapons and armor, enhancing their properties and imbuing them with magical attributes.

Recharging: Recharge enchanted items by expending the stored energy within the filled Black Soul Gem.

Vampirism Cure: Keep a filled Black Soul Gem handy for the Rising at Dawn quest. Failure to provide one to Falion in Morthal will impede your progress in curing vampirism.

Filling a Black Soul Gem may require some preparation, but the rewards are well worth the effort. Not only does it empower you to create potent enchantments, but it also serves as a vital component in quest completion.