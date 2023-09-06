How To Find Ammo in Starfield

In the vast and perilous world of Starfield, players will find themselves facing enemies at every turn. To survive the challenges that await, having a steady supply of ammunition is essential. However, for newcomers to the game, understanding how to obtain more ammo can be a bit daunting. In this guide, we’ll break down the basics of acquiring ammo in Starfield without overwhelming you with complex mechanics.

Where to Find Ammo in Starfield

When you start your journey in Starfield, it’s not uncommon to run out of ammo quickly, leaving you scrambling for ways to replenish your stock. Luckily, there are a few methods to ensure you always have enough ammo at your disposal.

Looting and Corpse Searching: Until you can purchase more ammo, your best bet is to scavenge. Look for ammo cases, containers, and search the remains of defeated enemies. You’ll often find precious rounds to keep your weapons firing. Utilize the Cutter Mining Tool: If you’ve exhausted your ammo reserves, don’t fret. Starfield equips you with the Cutter mining tool, which can be a handy makeshift weapon against foes. It may not be as effective as firearms, but it’s better than going empty-handed. Upgrade Scavenging Skill: Progressing in Starfield means improving your skills. Consider upgrading your Scavenging skill to level 2. This enhances your chances of discovering additional ammo when rummaging through containers, further ensuring you won’t run out during your adventures.



Where to Buy Ammo in Starfield

As you explore Starfield, you’ll eventually reach Jemison on New Atlantis in the Alpha Centauri system, one of the first locations you’ll encounter. Here, you can purchase ammo from various vendors across the city. Among them, Centaurian Arsenal stands out as a prime location for stocking up on different ammo types. Here are some places where you can buy ammo in New Atlantis:

Trade Authority and UC Surplus (The Well, MAST District) UC Distribution Center (Commercial District) Jemison Mercantile (near the Security bay entrance) Centaurian Arsenal (Residential District)

Buying ammo in bulk is advisable to avoid frequent shortages. Be mindful that the default purchase amount is typically set to the maximum available, so you’ll need to adjust it manually if you prefer smaller quantities. Additionally, keep in mind that there are vendors on other planets, such as Rowland Arms in Akila City and Neon Tactical in Neon, where you can also acquire ammo.

Starfield Ammo Types Explained

When you embark on your quest to purchase ammo, it’s essential to understand the different ammo types in Starfield. Each weapon has specific requirements, and using the wrong type of ammo can be disastrous. Here’s a quick breakdown of how to identify and choose the right ammo:

Check the Ammo Type: In your weapon inventory, you’ll find information about the ammo type in the top-right corner of each weapon’s view, listed under ‘Ammo.’ This detail tells you the specific ammunition each weapon requires. Note Weapon Stats: Alongside the ammo type, you’ll also find other weapon statistics, including magazine size. Understanding these details will help you select the right firearm for your playstyle. Matching Ammo to Weapons: Some weapons in Starfield, like the Eon Pistol and the Grendel Rifle, share the same ammo type, simplifying your choices. However, weapons like the Equinox Laser Rifle demand unique rounds, such as 3KV LZR. Make sure to purchase the corresponding ammo box with the same name as your weapon to restock effectively.

Additionally, it’s essential to remember that ammo in Starfield is a precious resource, and it tends to deplete rapidly, especially during intense battles. To ensure you have enough firepower to overcome your foes, it’s advisable to stock up on as much ammo as possible whenever you have the opportunity.

Conclusion

In the vast and perilous universe of Starfield, securing a steady supply of ammo is essential for your survival. As you embark on your journey, keep in mind that looting and purchasing are your primary means of obtaining ammo, as crafting is not currently an option. When you reach Jemison on New Atlantis, take advantage of the various vendors, especially the Centaurian Arsenal, to stockpile different types of ammunition in bulk.