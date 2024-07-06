In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, certain enemies immediately capture the imagination, and Furnace Golems are among the most striking. These colossal, fire-spewing entities with flaming baskets for heads caught players’ attention the moment they appeared in trailers. Facing them in the Elden Ring DLC proves they live up to their hype. There are eight Furnace Golems in the Realm of Shadow, and this guide will help you locate and defeat each one.

Locating Every Furnace Golem in Shadow of the Erdtree

As you unlock the interconnected regions of the Realm of Shadow, you’ll begin encountering each Furnace Golem. Almost every major region has one, except the Abyssal Woods. Players will find their first Golem shortly after arriving in Gravesite Plain.

Every new Crystal Tear in Shadow of the Erdtree is obtained by defeating a Furnace Golem. Here’s a breakdown of their locations, types, and rewards.

How to Defeat Basic Furnace Golems in Shadow of the Erdtree

Furnace Golems might seem intimidating initially, but once you understand the strategy, they’re manageable. Follow these steps to defeat the six basic Furnace Golems:

Stay Mounted : Remain on your horse, Torrent, for mobility. Use a Heavy Weapon : Opt for weapons capable of breaking the Golem’s stance quickly. The Bloodfiend’s Arm, Greatswords, Great Katanas, and Colossal Weapons work well. Attack the Feet : Focus your attacks on the Golem’s feet, staying behind it to avoid its deadly grabbing attack. Avoid the AOE Attack : When the Golem’s foot catches fire, ride away slowly and jump with Torrent just before the foot hits the ground to avoid the explosion. Break the Stance : After breaking the Golem’s stance three times, it will fall, allowing you to perform a critical attack. Aim for the Golem’s face in the basket. Repeat : Two critical attacks are usually enough to defeat a Furnace Golem.

Special Case: Ruins of Unte Furnace Golem

This Golem blocks the entrance to the Ruins of Unte. Initially inactive, it comes to life when you throw a Hefty Furnace Pot into its head-basket. Obtain the recipe for Hefty Furnace Pots from the Greater Potentate’s Cookbook 2 at the Run-Down Traveler’s Rest under the Ellac Greatbridge in Gravesite Plains.

How to Defeat Armored Furnace Golems

Armored Furnace Golems, located near the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and Charo’s Hidden Grave, require a different approach due to their protected feet. Follow these steps to defeat them:

Obtain Hefty Fire Pots : You need Hefty Fire Pots and the Great Potentate’s Cookbook 1. The cookbook is in the Scorched Ruins. Use the High Ground : Utilize the Spiritspring to reach the high ground near the Golem. Throw Hefty Fire Pots : Aim for the head-basket. It takes about five direct hits to defeat the Golem. Avoid Flame Projectiles : The Golem will launch flame projectiles, forcing you to move up and down the high ground while throwing pots.

Special Case: Charo’s Hidden Grave Furnace Golem

This fight mirrors the previous armored Golem encounter. Use the Spiritspring for high ground and throw Hefty Fire Pots into the head-basket, dodging flame projectiles as needed.

By following these strategies, you can successfully locate and defeat all Furnace Golems in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, earning valuable rewards and progressing through the game.