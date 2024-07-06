Peter Thiel’s doping-friendly Olympics seeks $300 million from investors to launch its first competition next year. The Enhanced Games, an upcoming Olympics-style event that permits doping, is in discussions to raise approximately $300 million. Supported by billionaire Peter Thiel, the London-based organization has engaged with several potential investors, including sovereign wealth funds, to secure debt and equity financing ahead of its inaugural competition next year. Co-founder Christian Angermayer disclosed these details but did not specify the terms.

Launched in 2023, the Enhanced Games promises an annual competition allowing the use of performance-enhancing drugs. The event will feature track and field, swimming, weightlifting, and other sports. Alongside Thiel, the organization is backed by Balaji Srinivasan, a crypto investor and former executive at Coinbase Inc.

Medical Oversight and Safety Measures

Despite controversies, Peter Thiel’s doping-friendly Olympics seeks $300 million from investors, sparking widespread debate. All participants in the Enhanced Games will undergo medical screenings and can only use substances approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, such as anabolic steroids and growth hormones. According to Angermayer, these substances pose minimal risk when used correctly.

Christian Angermayer, a prolific investor through his family office, Apeiron Investment Group, has supported a range of companies in biotech and frontier fields like longevity and psilocybin-based therapeutics. Apeiron has also invested in football club Venezia FC and partnered with the E1 Series team of former FC Chelsea player Didier Drogba through its affiliated sports investment group Chiron. The Enhanced Games began with an initial capital of around $10 million.

The company’s co-founder and President, Aron D’Souza, is known for leading the litigation that bankrupted Gawker Media LLC. This $140 million invasion-of-privacy lawsuit, brought by former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, was funded by Thiel.

Event Details and Prospects

The Enhanced Games will feature ten disciplines, including freestyle swimming, the 100-meter dash, and combat sports. Although a specific date and location have not been set, multiple cities have shown interest in hosting the inaugural event.

The event allowed athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs which has sparked significant controversy. With performance-enhancing drugs allowed, Peter Thiel’s doping-friendly Olympics seeks $300 million from investors to fund the event. While the organizers claim these substances, when used correctly, pose minimal risk, medical professionals and sports authorities strongly disagree. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) argue that allowing doping endangers athletes’ health and undermines the principles of fair competition. Performance-enhancing drugs can lead to severe health issues, including heart problems, hormonal imbalances, and psychological effects. By promoting an environment where doping is accepted, the Enhanced Games could encourage misuse and further harm athletes’ well-being.

Additionally, the ethical implications are profound. Sports are traditionally based on principles of fair play, where athletes compete on a level playing field. The Enhanced Games, by permitting doping, challenge these values. It has been argued that when the goal is to enhance performance through drugs rather than natural talent and hard work, this undermines the spirit of sportsmanship.

Long-Term Impact

From a financial perspective, the Enhanced Games are attempting to raise $300 million, seeking investment from various sources, including sovereign wealth funds. While this ambitious fundraising effort highlights the potential market interest, the long-term commercial viability of the event remains uncertain. Major sports organizations and leagues globally ban doping, and there is a strong public sentiment against it. This widespread opposition could limit the audience and sponsorship opportunities for the Enhanced Games.

Moreover, the involvement of high-profile backers like Peter Thiel and Balaji Srinivasan brings attention and resources, but it also invites scrutiny. These figures have controversial reputations, which might affect the public perception of the event. Aron D’Souza, the co-founder and president, is known for his role in the lawsuit against Gawker Media, funded by Thiel. This association with past controversies could further complicate the Enhanced Games’ public image.

