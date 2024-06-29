In the expansive world of Elden Ring, mastering different weapons can make all the difference in your journey. Among the varied arsenal, fist weapons stand out for their ability to unleash rapid attacks while conserving stamina. These weapons are particularly effective against stationary enemies, allowing players to deal substantial strike damage. In this article, we will delve into the new Golem Fist, introduced in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and guide you on where to find it and how to wield it effectively.

The Golem Fist is a powerful addition to your collection, but obtaining it is no easy feat. This unique fist-type weapon drops from the golems at the ruined forges. Unfortunately, the drop rate is quite low, making it a rare find. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to locate and farm the Golem Fist.

Location: Taylew’s Ruined Forge

One of the best places to farm for the Golem Fist is Taylew’s Ruined Forge, located in Rauh Base. Not only is this location prime for finding the Golem Fist, but it’s also home to the Smithscript Shield.

Starting Point : Begin at the Highroad Cross Site of Grace. Route : Ride northeast from the Site of Grace to reach Taylew’s Ruined Forge. Entering the Forge : Once inside, locate the Site of Grace to mark your starting point. Navigating the Forge : Head east from the Site of Grace until you find a wide balcony overlooking the lava below. Turn left and descend the stairs to a lower platform. Continue east and drop down to another level, following the stairs further down.

Finding the Golems

At the end of the platform, look southward for a large furnace pipe. Sprint and jump to land on the pipe’s handle. Ascend the pipe to find two platforms, one to the north and one to the south.

Southern Platform : Two golems reside here, but only one drops the Golem Fist. You can identify it by its ranged fist attacks. Northern Platform : Another golem can be found here, but be cautious of Magma Tears. Avoid going too deep into the passageway as it may draw a second golem’s attention.

Tips for Farming

Only golems using ranged attacks will drop the Golem Fist. To increase your chances of obtaining this rare drop, consider equipping the Silver Tear Mask and consuming the Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot. These items boost your item discovery rate, making the farming process more efficient.

Golem Fist Requirements and Attributes

The Golem Fist is a formidable weapon crafted from the body of a golem. It’s adorned with a smithscript that allows it to launch powerful attacks.

Attribute Requirements

To wield the Golem Fist effectively, your character needs to meet the following attribute requirements:

Strength : 24

Dexterity : 8

Intelligence : 11

Faith : 11

Weapon Overview

The Golem Fist is primarily a strength-scaling weapon, making it ideal for strength-focused builds. It comes equipped with the Endure Skill, which temporarily increases your poise, allowing you to withstand enemy attacks more effectively. This skill can be replaced with any Ash of War of your choosing, providing flexibility in combat.

Unique Features

Strong Attack : The Golem Fist’s strong attack launches the entire fist at enemies, delivering a powerful strike at medium range.

Infusion and Upgrades : You can infuse the Golem Fist with your preferred weapon affinity. Upgrading it to +25 requires Smithing Stones and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

Mastering the Golem Fist

Once you’ve acquired the Golem Fist, mastering its use can significantly enhance your combat effectiveness. Here are some tips to maximize its potential:

Combat Strategy

Quick Attacks : Utilize the Golem Fist’s rapid attack speed to overwhelm enemies, especially those that are slow-moving or stationary. Strong Attack : Make the most of the strong attack to hit enemies from a medium distance, keeping you safe from close-range counterattacks. Endure Skill : Use the Endure Skill to increase your poise during tough battles, allowing you to continue your assault without getting staggered.

Infusion and Customization

Experiment with different Ashes of War to find the one that best complements your playstyle. Infusing the Golem Fist with various affinities can also tailor its performance to suit specific enemies or scenarios.

Upgrades

Ensure you gather enough Smithing Stones and an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone to fully upgrade the Golem Fist. A fully upgraded weapon will provide maximum damage output and effectiveness in battles.