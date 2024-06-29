Transferring your Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME is a great way to consolidate your Pokémon collection and access unique rewards. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you link these two platforms seamlessly.

Step 1: Ensure You Have the Necessary Accounts

First, make sure you have a Nintendo Account and have downloaded the Pokémon HOME app on your mobile device. Pokémon HOME can also be accessed on the Nintendo Switch, but the mobile version is necessary for the initial setup.

Step 2: Link Pokémon GO to Your Nintendo Account

Open Pokémon GO : Tap the Pokéball icon to open the main menu. Go to Settings : Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner. Scroll Down : Find and select “Pokémon HOME.” Sign In : Tap “Sign In” under Nintendo Account. You’ll be redirected to the Nintendo website. Log In : Enter your Nintendo Account credentials and accept the terms.

After logging in, Pokémon GO will remain linked to this Nintendo Account unless you unlink it from the settings menu​​.

Step 3: Set Up Pokémon HOME

Open Pokémon HOME : Make sure it’s connected to the same Nintendo Account you linked with Pokémon GO. Complete the Tutorial : If this is your first time using Pokémon HOME, complete the initial setup tutorial​ ​.

Step 4: Transfer Pokémon

From Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME

Open Pokémon GO : Go to Settings > Pokémon HOME > Send Pokémon. Check GO Transporter Energy : Ensure you have enough energy to transfer the desired Pokémon. The GO Transporter starts with 10,000 energy and recharges over time, at a rate of 60 energy per hour. Certain Pokémon require more energy to transfer (e.g., Shiny and Legendary Pokémon)​. Select Pokémon : Choose the Pokémon you want to transfer. Note that certain Pokémon, such as those in costumes or defending gyms, cannot be transferred​​. Confirm Transfer : Review the energy cost and confirm the transfer.

From Pokémon HOME to Your Device

Open Pokémon HOME : After transferring Pokémon from GO, open the app. Receive Pokémon : You’ll receive a notification to accept the transferred Pokémon. Select “Yes” to receive them into your Pokémon HOME boxes​​.

Important Considerations

One-Way Transfer : Pokémon transferred from GO to HOME cannot be sent back to GO.

Special Pokémon : Certain special Pokémon cannot be transferred, and some will change forms upon transfer.

Energy Management : Be mindful of the GO Transporter Energy. You can wait for it to recharge or use Pokécoins to expedite the process. However, waiting is generally more cost-effective​.

Unique Rewards : Transferring Pokémon to HOME rewards you with a Mystery Box in Pokémon GO, which spawns the Mythical Pokémon Meltan. Additionally, you receive a special Gigantamax Melmetal in Pokémon HOME, which can be used in Pokémon Sword and Shield​​.

Troubleshooting

If you encounter any issues:

Double-check your Nintendo Account : Ensure both Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME are linked to the same account.

Update Apps : Ensure both apps are updated to the latest versions.

Contact Support : If problems persist, visit the support sections of the Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME websites for further assistance.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to enjoy the benefits of transferring Pokémon between GO and HOME, including the ability to gather and use rare Pokémon across different games and platforms.