Since its release, Bethesda Game Studios’ post-apocalyptic role-playing game Fallout 4 has enthralled players with its rich setting and captivating plot. Companions are characters that can accompany you on your adventure, offer support, and even offer their own tasks. They are one of the game’s key aspects. This revised Fallout 4 guide for 2024 will go over how to locate and enlist friends.

KEYPOINT: The Access VIP tracker, though, is one of this neat little machine’s greatest features. By selecting this menu item, you can set a marker at the position of any of your presently acquired allies. Examine your map to find the precise location where your friend has been hidden all along.

Dogmeat

In Fallout 4, Dogmeat is arguably the most famous friend. He is located early in the game, south of Sanctuary Hills, close to Red Rocket Truck Stop. Just walk up to him and engage in conversation to get him to be your devoted dog friend.

Codsworth

Your pre-war Sanctuary Hills mansion is home to Codsworth, your dependable robot butler. If you haven’t already recruited him, head back there and talk to him to invite him to join you on your adventures.

Preston Garvey

One of the first friends you can find after exiting Vault 111 is Preston Garvey. He and the other Minutemen survivors will meet you in Concord. To win Preston’s allegiance, finish the “When Freedom Calls” mission.

Piper Wright

Based in Diamond City, Piper works as a reporter. She will appear to you in the course of the main questline, more especially in the “Story of the Century” quest. Finish this mission to get Piper to be your friend.

Nick Valentine

Nick works as a synth detective at the Valentine Detective Agency in Diamond City. Continue following the main plot until you come to the “Unlikely Valentine” mission, which requires you to free Nick from Vault 114. Following the quest’s completion, Nick will become a companion.

Cait

In the Commonwealth’s South Boston region, Combat Zone is home to the cage fighter Cait. In order to complete the “Benign Intervention” quest, you must release her. You can ask her to go with you once you’re free.

Curie

Found in Vault 81, Curie is a Miss Nanny robot. You can choose to put her consciousness into a synth body by completing the “Hole in the Wall” questline within the vault. Curie can then be enlisted as a companion after this is completed.

MacCready

Located in Goodneighbor, MacCready is a mercenary sharpshooter. His personal quest “Long Road Ahead” requires you to assist him in resolving a conflict with a group of mercenaries in order to recruit him.

Powerful

Super mutant Strong can be found in Trinity Tower, which is close to the map’s centre. The upper floor is where you’ll find him imprisoned. When you complete the “Curtain Call” quest and save him, he will become a friend.

Longfellow Old (DLC Far Harbour)

An experienced hunter and tracker, Old Longfellow can be recruited if you have the Far Harbour DLC installed. He’ll meet you in Far Harbour, and after you finish his questline, you can recruit him.

Automaton DLC, or Ada

Introduced in the Automatron DLC, Ada is a modifiable robot companion who you will encounter during the main questline of the DLC. After completing it, you can invite her to accompany you.

Recall that every partner has a unique personality, preferences, and dislikes. constructing a robust relationship with them can unlock unique perks and dialogue options. So, choose your companions wisely and enjoy exploring the wasteland together!