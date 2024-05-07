Welcome to the dark and intriguing world of Hades 2, where every resource counts in your journey through the depths of the Underworld. Among the myriad of new materials to collect and utilize, Ashes stand out as a crucial element for your success. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll delve deep into the realm of Ashes, exploring what they are, how to obtain them, and the myriad of ways you can use them to your advantage.

Understanding Ashes

In the grim universe of Hades 2, resources like Ashes play a pivotal role in your quest for power and progression. But what exactly are Ashes? Think of them as the equivalent of Darkness from the first installment of the game. Just as Zagreus utilized Darkness to unlock new abilities at the Mirror of Night, Melinoe harnesses the power of Ash at the Altar of Ashes to unlock potent Arcana Cards.

These Arcana Cards hold immense power, offering a range of effects to aid you in your journey. From devastating offensive spells to life-saving defensive maneuvers, each card requires a specific amount of Ash to unlock. However, it’s essential to note that some cards may demand additional materials alongside Ash for their acquisition.

But Ashes aren’t limited to just Arcana Cards; they serve a multitude of purposes in the mystical world of Hades 2. As a skilled practitioner of the arcane arts, Melinoe employs Ash in various Incantations and Crafting Recipes. From potent potions to enchanted artifacts, Ash finds its way into numerous concoctions crafted by the cunning witch of the Crossroads.

Where To Look for Ashes

Now that we’ve grasped the significance of Ashes, let’s explore the diverse methods of obtaining them in Hades 2. While the primary source of Ashes remains as room rewards, there exist alternative avenues to bolster your supply. Here’s a breakdown of the various methods:

Room Rewards : Progressing through the treacherous realms of Erebus, Oceanus, the Mourning Fields, and Tartarus, you’ll encounter rooms offering Ashes as rewards. Choose wisely, as opting for Ashes may mean forgoing other valuable rewards. Wretched Broker : Exchange Bones for Ashes at the Wretched Broker in the Crossroads. Each Ash typically costs around 10 Bones, providing a convenient alternative for acquiring this essential resource. Charon’s Shop : Keep an eye out for Ashes available for purchase at Charon’s Shop. Utilizing Chronos’ Gold, you can secure Ashes among the array of goods offered by the enigmatic ferryman. Charon’s Well : Occasionally, Charon’s Well presents the opportunity to acquire Ashes through a special purchase option. The cost and quantity of Ashes offered may vary, so seize the opportunity when it arises. Shrine of Hermes : Unlock Hermes’ Delivery Altars through Incantations to gain access to a plethora of offerings, including Ashes. Spend Gold to have Ashes delivered at your convenience, with the option to expedite delivery for an additional fee. NPC Rewards : Interact with NPCs scattered throughout Melinoe’s journey, each offering unique rewards or buffs. Keep an eye out for the telltale yellow hands signaling potential Ash rewards from these encounters. Charon’s Gold Rewards Program : Upon reaching a certain milestone in your journey, unlock Charon’s delivery services at the Crossroads. Exchange Obol Point Cards for Ash deliveries, providing a steady influx of this valuable resource.

With these diverse methods at your disposal, amassing a substantial stockpile of Ashes becomes an achievable feat. Whether through strategic choices, resourceful exchanges, or fortuitous encounters, you’ll find yourself armed with an abundance of Ashes to fuel your endeavors in Hades 2.