One important identifier that businesses use for tax purposes is the Employer Identification Number (EIN). Even though it’s usually given on a W-2 form, there are times when people will need to find their EIN without having access to this paperwork. There are other ways to get an EIN if you’re an independent contractor, freelancer, or have lost your W-2.

KEYTAKEAWAY:

Locating your EIN confirmation is the simplest method to obtain your employer identification number (EIN), commonly referred to as your business tax ID. When you applied for your unique employment identification number, the IRS mailed you this paperwork. If you can’t find that notice, you have other free choices, such as contacting the IRS.

An internet tool for public EIN lookup is something the IRS does not provide. That means if you’re looking for the tax ID of another firm rather than your own, you’ll need to take a different path.

Examine Your Business Records

If you own your own company or are a freelancer, you probably have records of your business activities. Examine the documentation related to your company, including tax filings, licences, and permits. These records should include your EIN, particularly official tax filings.

Speak with Your Bank

To open a business bank account, many firms require an EIN. Get in contact with your bank and ask if they have your EIN on file. If you already have an account with them, they might be able to give you this information.

Speak with the IRS

Getting in touch with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) directly is an additional choice if you are unable to find your EIN using any other method. The IRS Business and Specialty Tax Line can be reached at 800-829-4933. To confirm your identity, be ready to answer security questions and give personal identification details.

Examine Past Tax Returns

Any tax returns you have filed, whether as an independent contractor or for your firm, should include your EIN. To locate your EIN, look over your prior tax returns, including Form 1099 if relevant. Usually, the form’s header section contains this information.

Consult your Tax Preparer or Accountant

Your EIN might be on file with an accountant or tax preparer you’ve worked with in the past. Make contact with them and ask for this data. Especially if they helped you file your taxes, they ought to be allowed to give it to you.

Examine State Department of Revenue Documents

The Department of Revenue in your state might have your EIN on file, depending on how your firm is set up and where it is located. To find out how to obtain this information, go to their website or get in touch with them personally. You could be required to present identification and proof of business ownership.

Examine Online Databases

You may look for business information, including EINs, using online databases and services. While some of these services can have a fee, others provide free basic search functions. When accessing internet databases, exercise caution and make sure they are reliable and secure.

In conclusion, even though a W-2 form normally contains the Employer Identification Number (EIN), there are other ways to get this data if you can’t access your W-2. For tax purposes and business transactions, you must have an EIN whether you are an independent contractor, freelancer, or business owner. You don’t need a W-2 to find your EIN if you follow the aforementioned instructions.