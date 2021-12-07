How to find hidden apps on iPhone

Applications stowed away from your home screen are as yet in your application library. You may access them from there, or you can recover them and restore them to your home screen.

This article discloses to unhide applications on your iPhone and how to find applications that may be stowed away from view.

How Do you Unhide Hidden Apps?

Assuming that you know there’s an application on your iPhone, however, you can’t track down it, it very well may be concealed in your App Library. Furthermore, on the off chance that you access the application frequently, you might need to add it back to your home screen. There’s a clear method for doing that.

1. Open the App Library on your iPhone. By and large, you can swipe from right to left until you enter the App Library. It very well maybe a couple of screens over, so continue to swipe until App Library appears.

2. Using the pursuit bar at the highest point of the screen, enter the name of the application you’re looking for.

3. When the list items show up, tap and hold the name of the application you need. On the off chance that it doesn’t naturally move to your home screen, slide your finger to one side without delivering the application to move it to your home screen.

How Do You Find Hidden Apps on iPhone Home Screen?

Assuming what you need is to find an application that you’re not even certain you have, then, at that point, there’s one more approach to searching for it. You may locate it by looking through the Hidden Purchases section on your iPhone.

1. Open the App Store and tap the Account button at the highest point of the screen; it presumably has your image on it.

2. Then, tap your name or Apple ID on the following screen.

3. Scroll down and tap Hidden Purchases, and you can peruse the rundown for the application you need. At the point when you track down it, tap the download button to add it to your iPhone.

Tip: Once you add the application to your telephone, contingent upon your settings, you might have to utilize the directions from above to find the application and add it to your home screen.