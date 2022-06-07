How to find Spotify Pie Chart

Darren Huang, an understudy from the University of California in Los Angeles, United States, has made an informal rendition of Spotify Unwrapped, known as the Spotify Pie Chart.

Different Spotify clients have been sharing their pie diagrams via online entertainment throughout the course of recent days. This is the very thing they are and how to make your own.

What is the Spotify Pie Chart?

Like Spotify Unwrapped, the Spotify Pie Chart shows you a visual portrayal of your music tastes. Your ‘pie’ will be separated into different various varieties, with a key under making sense of what classification each tone connects with.

There’s substantially more than your essential sorts also, with ones as special as Canadian metalcore to nu-metal and post-grit.

Under the key, you’ll likewise find the craftsmen you pay attention to most, positioned all together through and through with the textual style getting more modest.

Not at all like Spotify Unwrapped, the Spotify Pie Chart can be refreshed every month, so you can follow how your music decisions might change consistently, rather than getting only one bigger synopsis.

Step by step instructions to make my own Spotify Pie Chart

You can make your own Spotify Pie Chart through designer Darren Huang’s site. On the off chance that you sign into your Spotify account by means of the site, you should concur for the site to examine your listening date.

Whenever you’ve done that, your pie graph will be consequently made. The site chips away at both work area and portable, yet works for Spotify accounts, as opposed to some other music streaming stages like Deezer or Apple Music.

