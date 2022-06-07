Factories rush to replace humans with robots in South Korea

The chief of South Korea’s biggest producer of capacitors, Kim Yong-rae has said that it’s high time to replace human staff with robots for the company’s survival. The CEO said that the discrete machines make a high-pitched noise when they discharge glowing aluminum sheets.

According to him, Capacitors are the basic element of almost all electronic devices and if robots are made to work in the industry the amount of capacitor production will ultimately increase. This will end up in the production of more such electronic devices.

In his talk with Rest of World, the CEO said that throughout the process of capacitor production they always had to adapt new steps for the survival of the firm. Using robots over humans in the factory will be one of those steps.

The capacitor developer company has said that Speefox has 75% of robots in their workforce. This shows the continuous avoidance of workers in the country. This is done because of the high work costs in South Korea which have recently climbed by 5%.

Another reason for this drive is the new policy introduced in the country which says that if labor dies or gets major injuries at the workplace and if it comes to the notice of the legislature that the safety measures were avoided in the workplace then the executives at high rank will be fined or imprisoned. This new act has trembled the factory management. It has not only made the firms have risk-free offices but also provoked them to shift toward automation. These companies are also hesitant on carrying out any high-risk tasks.

The laborer hailed this policy. They said that it is a gift to the worker’s community. However, the factories and companies had an objection to this law. According to them, it is unjust to criminalize the administration for on-ground practices.

The managing director of Speefox said that this law is currently a big problem for industries.

Many serious disasters happen at the workplace in South Korea. This Serious Disasters Punishment Act was passed in court to cut down the number of such disasters in the country.

The big manufacturing, ship-making, and automaking companies of South Korea have already moved into using robots at a high level. They did this to lower the expenses and give moral competition in the global market. The manufacturers of the second-tier such as Speefox are walking on the path of these big manufacturers.