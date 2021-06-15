How to find the IP address of your devices

In the modern world, where everything is connected online, an IP address is very important. The Internet Protocol (IP) is a medium via which you can easily explore the world of the internet. Getting an IP address is an automated process and you do not have to generally worry about it. However, there are times when you might be required to know the IP address of your either smartphone, Windows laptop or MacBook. This is a guide to show easy-to-follow steps through which you can easily find your device’s IP address.

Finding the IP address of your Android smartphone

Go to Settings > Network & Internet >Wi-Fi. Connect the device to your Wi-Fi network and click on the name of the network. There will be an Advanced section. Click on it and you will be able to find the IP address of your Android smartphone under a section titled Network details.

Finding the IP address of your Apple smartphone

Head to Settings and click on Wi-Fi. Connect to your local Wi-Fi network and tap on the name of the network. You will be able to see the IP address under the section titled IPV4 Address.

Finding the IP address of your Windows laptop

Go to Settings > Network and Internet. Choose the Wi-Fi or Ethernet option from the menu on the left. Make sure that you are connected to a network, either through Wi-Fi or ethernet. Click on the name of the network and you will be able to view the IP address in the form of ‘IPv4 address’.

Finding the IP address of your Macbook