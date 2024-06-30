In the expansive world of Elden Ring, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC introduces the Night Set, a coveted collection of armor and weapons. This set is shared by two characters, Jolan and Anna, who each bring unique aspects to their gear. Jolan wields the formidable Sword of Night, while Anna uses the deadly Claws of Night. This guide will help you locate every piece of the Night Set, ensuring you are well-equipped for the challenges ahead.

To begin your journey for the Night Set, head to Bonny Gaol in Scadu Altus. This treacherous location holds both the Night Armor and the Shield of Night. As you enter the cave, move forward through several rooms until you encounter a cracked pot elevator. Use this elevator to descend to a bridge. Cross the bridge and turn left to find a circular switch on the ground. Stand on the switch to summon another elevator.

This new elevator will take you to a higher platform. Once there, look for a torture device holding an item. Loot this item to obtain the Night Armor. Be cautious as you proceed; an ambush awaits you up the stairs. After dealing with the enemy, continue left and collect the Shield of Night from the item located there.

Finding the Sword of Night

The Sword of Night is a crucial part of Jolan’s arsenal and requires completing her questline. Begin by defeating the Mother of Fingers boss in the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. After this victory, Jolan will invade your world. Defeat her to trigger the appearance of an enemy named Ymir. Defeat Ymir and rest at the nearby Site of Lost Grace. When you return, you’ll find Jolan in her usual spot, but she will be slumped on the ground.

Engage in dialogue with Jolan. If you’ve progressed far enough in her quest and gathered the necessary materials, you will have a choice. You can either give her the Iris of Grace to receive the Swordhand of Night Jolan Spirit Ashes or the Iris of Occultation to get the Sword of Night. To complete the Night Set, choose to give her the Iris of Occultation. The easiest Iris of Occultation to find is located in Fort of Reprimand. Drop down to the lower level and defeat an Omenkiller to obtain it.

Acquiring the Claws of Night

Anna, Jolan’s sister, wields the Claws of Night. To obtain these, visit the Two Fingers Ruins and collect the third map from Count Ymir. Once you have the map, sit at the nearby Site of Lost Grace to reload the area. This action will cause Ymir to move, leaving his chair empty.

Approach the now vacant chair and examine it to uncover a hidden path. Descend the long ladder and proceed forward until you are invaded by Anna. Defeat her in battle to earn the Claws of Night.

In some instances, Ymir may move from his chair after you visit the first Finger Ruins, potentially allowing you to get the Claws of Night earlier than expected. However, this might be a glitch that could be fixed in future updates.

Tips for Completing the Night Set

Gathering the entire Night Set requires patience and skill. Here are some tips to help you on your journey:

Explore Thoroughly : The locations mentioned are filled with enemies and hidden paths. Make sure to explore every nook and cranny to find all the items and materials needed. Complete Questlines : Jolan’s questline is essential for obtaining the Sword of Night. Ensure you follow her story and collect the necessary materials to progress. Be Prepared for Combat : The bosses and invaders you face are tough opponents. Make sure your character is leveled up and well-equipped for these battles. Use the Environment : Leveraging the environment to your advantage can make a significant difference in battles, especially against invaders like Anna.

The Night Set in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a powerful collection of gear that can significantly enhance your combat capabilities. By following this guide, you’ll be able to locate each piece and fully harness the potential of Jolan and Anna’s legacy. Remember to explore thoroughly, complete questlines, and prepare for challenging fights to claim the Night Set as your own.