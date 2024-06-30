Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has introduced a plethora of new weapons, each more intriguing and unique than the last. Among these, the Claws of Night stand out as a particularly formidable option. This article will guide you through the intricate steps necessary to obtain this powerful weapon, ensuring you can wield it to its full potential.

Before diving into the process of obtaining the Claws of Night, let’s take a closer look at what makes this weapon so special.

Stats, Requirements, & Effects

Name : Claws of Night

Type : Claw

Damage Type : Slash/Pierce

Scaling : Dexterity (C)

Stat Requirements : 8 Strength, 20 Dexterity

Default Ash of War : Scattershot Throw

Passive Effect(s) : Innate Bleed buildup (45)

The Claws of Night are not your typical hand-to-hand combat weapons. They boast an impressive Dexterity scaling, making them particularly effective for dexterity-focused builds. The innate bleed buildup adds an extra layer of damage, making these claws a force to be reckoned with in any combat scenario. Additionally, the Scattershot Throw Ash of War allows for ranged attacks, giving you versatility in battle.

The Quest for the Claws of Night

Unlike some other weapons in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the Claws of Night require a significant investment of time and effort to obtain. The questline associated with these claws is not only lengthy but also somewhat obscure, requiring careful navigation and attention to detail.

Finding the Quest

To begin your journey toward acquiring the Claws of Night, you must first locate Count Ymir at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. This NPC is central to the questline and will provide you with the necessary direction to proceed.

The Hunt for Hanging Horns

Count Ymir will task you with hunting down three distinct hanging horns scattered across the large, finger-themed landscapes. These areas are filled with various challenges and enemies, so be prepared for a tough journey.

First Horn : Located in the eastern part of the landscape, this horn is guarded by a group of formidable enemies. Dispatch them and retrieve the horn. Second Horn : The second horn is found in a more secluded area, requiring some platforming skills to reach. Be cautious of hidden traps and ambushes. Third Horn : The final horn is the most challenging to obtain. It is located deep within enemy territory, requiring you to navigate through a series of difficult encounters.

Encountering Swordhand of Night Anna

As you approach the third and final horn, an NPC invader named Swordhand of Night Anna will appear. She wields the Claws of Night, making her a formidable opponent. Defeating Anna is no easy task, but it is a necessary step in obtaining the Claws of Night.

Battling Anna

Anna’s attacks are swift and relentless, utilizing the full capabilities of the Claws of Night. Her agility and bleed buildup can quickly overwhelm unprepared players. To defeat her, it is essential to:

Dodge effectively : Anna’s attacks are fast, so maintaining mobility and avoiding her strikes is crucial.

Counterattack strategically : Wait for openings in her attack patterns to strike back.

Utilize ranged attacks : If you have ranged capabilities, use them to keep Anna at a distance and avoid direct confrontation.

Claiming the Claws of Night

Upon defeating Swordhand of Night Anna, you will finally obtain the Claws of Night. This victory marks the end of a challenging questline, but the reward is well worth the effort. With these claws in your arsenal, you will have a powerful weapon that excels in both melee and ranged combat.

Maximizing the Claws of Night

To get the most out of the Claws of Night, consider the following tips:

Enhance Dexterity : Since the Claws of Night scale primarily with Dexterity, investing in this attribute will significantly boost their effectiveness.

Utilize Bleed buildup : The innate bleed effect can quickly whittle down tougher enemies, making it a valuable tool in prolonged fights.

Master the Scattershot Throw : The default Ash of War allows for ranged attacks, providing versatility in various combat situations. Practice using it to maximize your combat potential.

The Claws of Night are a unique and powerful weapon in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. While the journey to obtain them is challenging, the rewards are substantial. By following this guide, you will be well-equipped to navigate the questline and claim the Claws of Night for yourself. Embrace the challenge and add this formidable weapon to your collection.