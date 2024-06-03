Fallout 76 has evolved significantly since its initial release, especially with the introduction of the Wastelanders update. This update breathed new life into the game by bringing NPCs back to Appalachia, creating a more immersive and vibrant world. One of the key characters you’ll encounter is the Overseer. This guide will help you locate the Overseer and assist her after delivering the inoculations to the settlers and raiders.

Head to Sutton

After leaving Vault 76, your first stop to find the Overseer is Sutton. This town is located east of the Wayward. The Overseer’s home is marked on the map, making it relatively easy to locate. Players often find this location early in the game if they are following the main quest line. Despite the Overseer’s frequent travels, her home in Sutton remains her primary location.

Starting Overseer, Overseen

Tell the Overseer About the Inoculations

Once you’ve distributed the inoculations to both the settlers and the raiders, head to the Overseer’s home to update her. She will be grateful for your efforts and reveal that others from Vault 76 are searching for Vault 79, rumored to hold vast treasures. She plans to uncover what lies inside Vault 79, and you will need to access the restricted wing at Vault-Tec University to proceed.

Vault-Tec University

Find Out More About Vault 79

Vault-Tec University is situated on the outskirts of Morgantown. Enter the main building, and be prepared to deal with some hostile robots. Inside, you’ll find the Overseer talking to Professor-Bot. To gain access to the restricted wing, you must complete a vault simulation designed by Professor-Bot.

After the conversation, talk to the Security Chief, who will explain the vault simulation. The task involves resolving a conflict between engineers and medical staff inside the simulation.

Complete the Vault Simulation

Here’s a streamlined method to complete the vault simulation:

Speak to Doctor Loris in the medical room. You need a Charisma level of at least 4. Use Grape Mentats if you need a boost. Ask for the key to the reactor area. Go to the reactor area and retrieve Estella’s Holotape from one of the broken robots. Return the holotape to the Security Chief. Inform Professor-Bot that you’ve completed the simulation.

Completing these steps will grant you access to the restricted wing.

The Restricted Wing

Find Out What’s Inside Vault 79

Entering the restricted wing, you’ll encounter a few robot enemies, so come prepared with adequate weaponry. Follow the quest marker to the back of the wing where you’ll find a projector. Watch the film it displays, which explains the security measures of Vault 79 and the immense amount of gold stored inside.

Finishing Overseer, Overseen

Speak to the Settlers

After the presentation, the Overseer will discuss the potential benefits of using the gold to help rebuild Appalachia. If your character has a high Intelligence level, you can suggest using the gold to establish a new currency.

Next, head to Foundation to talk to Paige. Paige is focused on aiding the local people and sees the gold as a means to improve their lives. He agrees to help you and mentions that you’ll need to identify a weak point in Vault 79, starting the quest “Trade Secrets.”

Speak to the Raiders

After your discussion with Paige, visit the Crater and speak with Meg inside the Crater Core. Meg is keen on accessing Vault 79 but needs convincing. If your Perception level is at least 4, you can persuade her to join your efforts.

Completing the Overseer, Overseen quest grants you various rewards, including XP, ammo, Chems, and other random items. It also opens up further interactions and missions with both the settlers and raiders, enhancing your experience in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 76.

By following this guide, you’ll not only find the Overseer but also make significant progress in the main storyline of Fallout 76. The Wastelanders update has truly enriched the game, making it a more engaging and dynamic adventure for all players. Enjoy your journey through Appalachia, and may your efforts to uncover the secrets of Vault 79 be successful.