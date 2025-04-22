Have you scheduled some posts on LinkedIn and want to find them back? Then you are at the right place. Here we will discuss how one can find their scheduled posts on LinkedIn and what can be done when we can’t find them. Let us have a look at this and everything about it! Let us begin!

What are the scheduled posts on LinkedIn?

Scheduled posts on LinkedIn are posts that users create and schedule to be published at a specific date and time in the future. This feature allows individuals and businesses to plan their content strategy in advance and maintain a consistent presence on the platform without having to manually post in real time. This can prove to be a real-time saver and is often helpful when you are going to be manually absent on the desk but need some posts to go up.

How to find the scheduled posts on LinkedIn?

If you want to find the scheduled posts on LinkedIn, then these are the steps that you can follow –

If you use the phone app

Open the LinkedIn app on your phone and log in with your credentials.

Tap the “Post” icon that looks like a plus sign in a circle, usually located at the bottom right of your screen.

This will open the post composer where you can create your post.

In the top-right corner, next to the “Post” button, you’ll see a clock icon. Tap on this icon.

You’ll be taken to the “Schedule post” screen where you can set the date and time. After setting the schedule, tap “Next”.

To view your scheduled posts, tap the “Post” icon again. In the top-right corner, tap the clock icon. This will open a screen where you can see all your scheduled posts. You might see an option labeled “View all” or “View all scheduled posts.”

Choosing that will take you to your scheduled posts on LinkedIn. This will give you a clue about all the posts that you’ve kept for posting later on. More so, you can control it just in case something has to be added or removed. Even if you are using the web for the purpose, the steps more or less remain the same and you can easily access your scheduled posts on LinkedIn.

Can I change my scheduled posts on LinkedIn?

Yes, you can definitely change your scheduled posts on LinkedIn! Follow these steps –

Go to the steps mentioned above and reach the part where it says – “Start a post” and then choose the clock icon on the screen.

Find the post you want to change now. Locate the specific post you wish to edit or reschedule from your list.

Access editing options here and you will be able to reschedule and even delete it. If you want to edit it, that’s possible too.

And that is just how you can find and even adjust their scheduled posts on LinkedIn. This is really easy and can help a lot especially when you’re unavailable to take care of posting every day.