Do you have trouble resetting the maintenance light on your Toyota Corolla? Then this is the guide that you’ve been looking for. Here we will discuss what is the function of this maintenance light on your car and how you can reset it in the simplest ways possible. We shall also see what happens just in case it is not reset, and more! With that said, let’s get started with our guide.

What is a maintenance light on Toyota Cars?

The “maintenance light” on Toyota cars, often labeled as “MAINT REQD,” is a reminder that your vehicle is due for scheduled maintenance. This light now does not necessarily mean that there is something wrong with your vehicle. It is not the same as the “check engine light,” which indicates a potential problem with the engine or emissions system. It typically signals the need for routine services like filter replacement. It’s a periodic reminder based on your car’s mileage or time intervals as recommended by Toyota in your owner’s manual. If you have been seeing this light turned on on your Toyota vehicle for a long time, then this is your sign to take your vehicle out for maintenance.

How to reset the maintenance light on the Toyota Corolla?

If you have been seeing the maintenance light on your Toyota vehicle turned on for a while now, then you can definitely follow these steps just to be sure –

Get your key and put it in the ignition. Make sure that this position is the one right before the one that starts the car.

Now finally push and hold for a while the trip meter reset button on the dashboard.

After this, turn your key into position two.

Now hold the Odometer like this for at least 10 seconds. The right way to check that is to look out for the light that beeps and then goes off on its own. If that happens it means you’ve done the right thing, and you can now be at ease.

Doing this will make sure that your maintenance light is reset and your vehicle is just fine to inform you once again when something is needed in your car.

What happens if I don’t pay attention to the maintenance light in my car?

There’s a lot on this list but let us begin with the most necessary ones!

If you don’t pay attention to your maintenance lights for a long time, then you may be neglecting the parts of your vehicle that need a check and service.

This can slow down the performance of your Toyota vehicle for a while.

But in the long run, this can prove to be damaging to the vehicle with no easy way to repair the damage.

The worst thing is that your safety is compromised while you are sitting in that vehicle. Every time you go on a drive in that vehicle, even your mind may keep on wandering back to it.

Therefore, make sure you take your Toyota Corolla to service as soon as it shows the signs too.