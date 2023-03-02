How To find the Six Shooter and the Infantary Rifle in Fortnite

Fortnite is a popular game that undergoes constant updates to keep its players entertained. The recent v23.50 update has unvaulted two classic weapons in Fortnite: the Six Shooter and the Infantry Rifle. Players may want to find these weapons to try them out for the first time or revisit them after being vaulted for so long. In this article, we will explain how to obtain these weapons in the game.

How to find the six shooter:

The Six Shooter is a powerful pistol that has become top-tier this season, especially when paired with the right Reality Augments. To find the Six Shooter, players can search for it in floor loot and standard chests. It can be found as a Common, Rare, or Epic rarity weapon, and it deals between 34 and 38 base damage. The Six Shooter has a great fire rate when hip-fired, but when aiming down sights, it becomes slower and less accurate.

The Last Shots Reality Augment is perfect for the Six Shooter since it only has a small magazine size of six bullets. This Augment makes a pistol’s last two shots deal 50 percent more damage, resulting in a third of the ammo shot by the weapon getting a damage boost. Paired with the Light Fingers Augment, which makes reloading 25 percent faster for all light ammo weapons, the Six Shooter can become almost unstoppable when hip-fired.

How to find the infantry rifle:

The Infantry Rifle is not a rare weapon and can be found in all the standard available rarities, with Common being the most frequently encountered. Players can search for this weapon in floor loot and chest loot. However, due to the variety of Assault Rifle options available in the game, it may not be as easy to locate as it was in previous seasons.

Although the Infantry Rifle has a smaller magazine size compared to other rifles, it is very accurate and deals significant damage. Depending on the rarity of the weapon, it can deal between 36 and 44 base damage. Despite not being a spray weapon, it is worth it each time the player lands a shot.

