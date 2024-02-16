In the vast world of Skull and Bones, acquiring a formidable ship is key to thriving as a pirate. Among the many vessels available, the Sloop stands out as an excellent choice for aspiring buccaneers. If you’re wondering how to obtain the Sloop blueprint in Skull and Bones, you’ve come to the right place.

Starting your pirate career with a humble Dhow, followed by the slightly larger Bedar, you’ll soon find yourself yearning for a more versatile and powerful ship as you progress through the game. The Sloop offers customization options and enhanced capabilities, making it a coveted addition to any pirate’s arsenal. But where exactly can you find the Sloop blueprint, and what steps are necessary to unlock it? Let’s delve into the details.

Where to Find the Sloop Blueprint

To acquire the Sloop blueprint, you must venture to a location known as the Sunken Goldmine, situated in the Harufu region on the Coast of Africa map area. Setting sail westward from Sainte-Anne, navigate through the intricate network of rivers on Red Isle until you reach the unmistakable lighthouse-shaped outpost marker—the Sunken Goldmine. Take caution during this journey, as hostile ships patrol the riverbanks, posing a significant threat to unwary travelers. To mitigate potential risks, consider tailing other ships discreetly and ensure you have an ample supply of Ship Repair Kits for emergencies.

Upon reaching the Sunken Goldmine outpost for the first time, you gain access to Skull and Bones’ fast travel mechanic, simplifying subsequent journeys to this location. This invaluable feature allows for swift navigation across the game world, reducing travel time and facilitating efficient exploration.

Unlocking the Sloop Blueprint

Upon arrival at the Sunken Outpost, seek out the Ungwana Merchant Vendor stationed on the beach’s immediate left. Peruse the vendor’s offerings, which include the coveted Sloop Blueprint available for purchase at the cost of 4,950 silver. However, acquiring the blueprint necessitates achieving Buccaneer Rank 1 and accumulating sufficient Infamy, underscoring the importance of engaging in daring exploits and plundering endeavors to bolster your reputation as a feared pirate.

In addition to the blueprint’s purchase price, crafting a Sloop requires the following resources:

8 Cobalt Ingot

8 Fine Hemp

4 Casting Sand

4 Lime

An additional 2700 Silver

It’s worth noting that the Ungwana Merchant Vendor also offers a variety of other blueprints, including the Demi-cannon Works I Furniture blueprint, providing additional customization options for your pirate hideout.

Sloop Perks and Features

Upon successfully acquiring and crafting the Sloop, you gain access to a vessel tailored for high damage output and versatile combat capabilities. The Sloop boasts the following perks and features:

Outburst Perk: Explosive hits have a 50% chance of triggering an explosion, dealing 1500 damage within a 150m radius. Additionally, the ship enjoys a 40% increase in damage to structures and a 50% boost to explosive damage.

Base Ship Rank: 3

Hull Health: 25000

Brace Strength: 5000

Speed: 9 knots

Trimming Speed: 12 knots

Bow and Broadside Loadout Potential

Up to Three Furniture Slots

The Sloop blueprint in Skull and Bones offers access to a formidable vessel with unparalleled combat prowess and customization options. By embarking on daring escapades and amassing the necessary resources, you can secure your place as a feared pirate captain and dominate the high seas with your trusty Sloop by your side.