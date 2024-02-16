At first glance, the Bloodhound’s Fang may not seem like much, lacking the flashy attributes of other weapons. Its modest damage scaling might even dissuade some players from giving it a chance. However, those who delve deeper into its mechanics will find a weapon that offers much more than meets the eye.

The accessibility of the Bloodhound’s Fang is a significant advantage. Unlike some late-game weapons, this greatsword can be obtained early on, making it an invaluable asset for players seeking to improve their arsenal in the initial stages of Elden Ring.

Locating Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring

To acquire the Bloodhound’s Fang, players must face off against Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, a formidable boss found in the southern region of Limgrave. Darriwil awaits within the Forlorn Hound Evergaol, situated along the southern border of Limgrave and the Weeping Peninsula.

Navigating to the arena where Darriwil resides is relatively straightforward. Begin by reaching the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace, then follow the narrow path leading up the slope in a southwest direction. Once inside Evergaol, players will be transported to an alternate version of The Lands Between, where they must confront Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in combat.

Darriwil’s formidable speed and ability to inflict stacks of Bleed with each strike pose a significant challenge, particularly for novice players. To emerge victorious, players must employ strategies that capitalize on mobility and precision:

Avoid Shields: Darriwil’s agility renders traditional blocking ineffective. Focus on evasive maneuvers rather than relying on shields.

Utilize Rolling: Employ rolling to evade Darriwil’s onslaught and seize opportunities to strike back.

Master Parrying: Timing parries effectively allows players to counterattack and gain the upper hand in combat.

Abilities of Bloodhound’s Fang

Upon obtaining the Bloodhound’s Fang, players must meet the minimum stat requirements of 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity to wield it effectively. Once equipped, the weapon’s true potential becomes evident.

The Bloodhound’s Fang boasts a passive bleeding effect, inflicting continuous damage with each successful strike. This effect proves particularly effective against a wide array of enemies, including formidable bosses, making it a versatile choice for encounters throughout Elden Ring.

Additionally, the weapon’s unique Bloodhound’s Finesse skill enhances its combat prowess. This skill enables players to execute a powerful uppercut followed by a backflip maneuver, creating space between the player and the opponent. Subsequently, players can unleash a series of consecutive strikes with the Bloodhound’s Step attack, delivering significant damage while maintaining distance to evade counterattacks.

While the Bloodhound’s Fang may lack top-tier scaling in Dexterity and Strength, its distinctive abilities compensate for its modest stats. With diligent investment in Dexterity and mastery of its unique skills, the Bloodhound’s Fang remains a formidable choice for players seeking a versatile and effective weapon throughout their journey in Elden Ring.

Getting the Bloodhound’s Fang Greatsword in Elden Ring marks a significant milestone for players pursuing Dexterity-focused builds. Its early accessibility, coupled with its potent bleeding effect and unique combat abilities, solidifies its status as a valuable asset in the arsenal of any aspiring Elden Ring adventurer. With strategic gameplay and a mastery of its nuanced mechanics, players can easily harness the full potential of the Bloodhound’s Fang, and some exceptionally skilled players may even be able to beat enemies many levels above their own.