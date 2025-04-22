Fortnite is known for its ever-changing gameplay, and with Chapter 4 Season 4, a new item called the Rocket Ram has been introduced. This tool not only helps players move quickly across the map but also allows them to break through structures and surprise opponents. Let’s explore how to find and effectively use the Rocket Ram in your matches.

The Rocket Ram is a rare item, easily identifiable by its blue glow. You can find it in various locations:

Floor Loot : Keep an eye out while exploring buildings and open areas.

Chests : Standard chests scattered across the map may contain the Rocket Ram.

Heist Bags : These duffle bags, introduced in the current season, have a higher chance of containing the Rocket Ram. They are commonly found in areas like Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat.

Defeated Opponents : If you eliminate a player using the Rocket Ram, you can pick it up from their dropped loot.

While the Rocket Ram can appear anywhere, focusing on the new points of interest (POIs) increases your chances of finding one.

Mastering the Rocket Ram

Using the Rocket Ram effectively requires understanding its mechanics:

Charging : Hold down the fire button to charge the Rocket Ram. A laser sight will appear, indicating your launch trajectory. Launching : Release the fire button to propel yourself in the chosen direction. You can adjust your aim slightly mid-air to fine-tune your landing spot. Impact : Upon landing, the Rocket Ram deals 50 damage to nearby enemies and destroys surrounding structures. Cooldown : After use, the Rocket Ram requires a cooldown period of approximately 25 seconds before it can be used again.

It’s important to note that while the Rocket Ram is powerful, it leaves you vulnerable upon landing. Be prepared to build or switch to a weapon immediately to defend yourself.

Strategic Uses

The Rocket Ram offers various tactical advantages:

Mobility : Quickly escape the storm or reposition during combat.

Offense : Break through enemy structures to surprise opponents.

Defense : Create distance between you and aggressive players.

Vault Access : Use it to breach cracked walls in vaults, especially in areas controlled by Kado Thorne.

Remember, in competitive modes, the Rocket Ram has been nerfed to have only three charges and no direct damage upon landing. Adjust your strategy accordingly in these settings.

Tips for Effective Use

Aim Carefully : Use the laser sight to plan your trajectory and avoid unintended landings.

Combine with Builds : After landing, quickly build structures to protect yourself during the cooldown.

Mid-Air Activation : You can activate the Rocket Ram while airborne, allowing for creative plays and escapes.

Observe Opponents : Watch for players using the Rocket Ram; defeating them can provide you with the item.

By mastering the Rocket Ram, you can add a dynamic element to your gameplay, surprising enemies and navigating the map with ease. Whether you’re breaking into vaults or escaping tight situations, this tool can be a game-changer when used wisely.