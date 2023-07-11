How To Fix Episode 7 Audio Bug in Valorant

Recently, Riot Games unleashed Episode 7 Act 1, the latest update for its widely popular strategic hero-shooter, Valorant, which emerged on the gaming scene on June 27, 2023. As is customary with substantial content additions, a few bugs managed to slip through the cracks. Among them, a particularly irksome glitch manifested in the audio system. This bug has plagued players, rendering Agent voice lines completely inaudible. While some individuals may not heavily rely on their team’s voice lines, thanks to in-game voice channels or external communication platforms like Discord, tracking opponents’ abilities and Ultimate usage is vital during intense matches. Consequently, this bug has generated a substantial amount of disappointment and frustration among the player base. While eagerly anticipating an official patch from Riot Games to address the root cause of the audio bug in Valorant Episode 7, the gaming community has discovered several effective workarounds.

Solution 1: Temporary Language Alteration

One of the simplest solutions to rectify the audio bug in Valorant Episode 7 involves a temporary adjustment of the voice language. Players can employ the following steps:

Launch the Riot Games launcher and access the Settings menu by selecting the profile icon located in the top-right corner. Choose Valorant and enter its menu. In the menu, navigate to the “Current Patchline” dropdown menu and select “Live” to enable language selection. Opt for any language other than the current one from the dropdown menu, and subsequently return to the main menu. A small update prompt will appear; download and execute the update. Spend a few minutes in-game, then repeat the process, but this time select the preferred original language. Launch the game again.

This process has effectively resolved the audio bug for numerous players within the Valorant community. Essentially, it re-downloads and replaces any corrupted audio files, successfully rectifying the issue.

Solution 2: Game File Restoration

If the aforementioned method fails to resolve the audio bug in Valorant Episode 7, the subsequent step involves restoring the game files using the Riot Client. Players can follow these steps:

Launch the Riot Client and click on Valorant. Under the game’s destination information, an option to repair the game files will be visible. Click on it. If the client detects any corrupted or missing files, it will proceed to download and repair them.

These two solutions have proven effective in eliminating the audio bug for numerous gamers. In more severe cases where these methods do not yield success, players may need to uninstall and reinstall the game entirely. However, considering the time-consuming nature of reinstalling Valorant, it is highly recommended to repeat the first solution multiple times, restarting the system between each attempt, before resorting to a complete reinstallation.

Despite the positive reception surrounding the introduction of the new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, the inclusion of the Team Deathmatch mode, and the enhanced progression system, players have expressed concerns regarding the prompt resolution of these issues by Riot Games. Although an official release date for the upcoming patch fix has not yet been disclosed, based on previous patterns, it is anticipated that the patch will be rolled out within a few weeks.

In conclusion, a bug affecting the audio in Valorant Episode 7 has led to significant frustration among players, resulting in the disappearance of Agent voice lines. While eagerly anticipating an official patch from Riot Games, players can rely on a few proven solutions. One such solution entails a temporary alteration of the voice language in the settings menu, which effectively re-downloads and replaces corrupted audio files. Another option involves repairing the game files using the Riot Client. Should these methods prove ineffective, a complete reinstallation may be necessary. However, it is highly recommended to exhaust the previous solutions multiple times, with system restarts in between, before resorting to such an extreme measure. Players can expect the official patch to be released in the coming weeks, addressing not only this issue but also other concerns within the game.

