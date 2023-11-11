How to Fix Out of Video Memory Fortnite

The well-known battle royale game Fortnite provides an engaging gaming experience, but glitches like “Out of Video Memory” can frustrate users and make gameplay difficult. For fans of Fortnite, this post offers a thorough how-to instruction for troubleshooting and fixing this issue, guaranteeing a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Verify System Requirements

Make sure your machine satisfies the minimal system requirements for Fortnite before beginning any troubleshooting. Hardware upgrades, particularly for the graphics card, can greatly improve performance and avert memory-related problems.

Update Graphics Drivers

Performance problems are frequently caused by outdated graphics drivers. Get the most recent drivers for your particular model by going to the official website of the company that makes your graphics card (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel). Updating drivers on a regular basis helps fix compatibility problems and boost efficiency.

Modify In-Game Settings

To ease the load on your video RAM, optimise Fortnite’s in-game settings. Performance can be improved by lowering graphical settings like anti-aliasing, texture quality, and shadow quality. This will free up video memory. Try out several configurations to determine the ideal ratio between system resources and visual quality.

Keep an Eye on Background Apps

Fortnite’s performance is impacted by background apps that use system resources. Close any background processes and apps that aren’t needed, especially those that use a lot of resources. Web browsers, streaming services, and other programmes that might be utilising the memory on your computer fall under this category.

Boost Virtual Memory

A piece of your hard drive that functions as an extension of your RAM is known as virtual memory. Problems with video memory can be resolved by increasing virtual memory. Navigate to the advanced system settings on your computer, change the virtual memory settings there, and then save your changes.

Verify for Viruses and Malware

These two types of software can interfere with system functionality, particularly the use of video RAM. Make sure your system is clean by running a comprehensive antivirus scan. Make use of reliable antivirus software and maintain its updates to safeguard your machine from possible dangers.

Allocate Dedicated VRAM

A certain quantity of RAM may be set aside by users on some systems specifically for usage as dedicated video memory. To find out whether this option is available, check the BIOS or UEFI settings on your machine. Fortnite’s speed can be improved by allocating additional VRAM, but be careful not to assign too much as this could affect other apps.

Examine Your Game Files

Corrupted game files can cause a number of problems, such as “Out of Video Memory.” To check the consistency of Fortnite’s files and download any missing or corrupted ones, use the game launcher. This procedure guarantees an error-free and intact game installation.

Think About Hardware Improvements

It could be time to think about hardware improvements if your video memory problems persist even after you’ve adjusted the settings and updated the drivers. Memory-related issues can be resolved by increasing RAM or upgrading your graphics card, which can significantly improve system performance.

In conclusion, a mix of hardware considerations and software optimisation is needed to fix “Out of Video Memory” difficulties in Fortnite. Players may improve their gaming experience and enjoy Fortnite without having to deal with annoying memory-related problems by following the instructions provided in this article.