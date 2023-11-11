How to Appear Offline on Epic Games

With games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and others, Epic Games has developed into a global hub for online gaming, bringing together people from all over the world. Even while gaming has a great social component, there are moments when you may wish to blend in and appear offline. Epic Games offers the ability to appear offline, which is useful if you’re attempting to concentrate on solitary play or simply need some break. We’ll take you step-by-step through this guide to help you become an expert at protecting your privacy on the site.

Recognising the Need for Privacy

It’s important to know why you would wish to appear offline before proceeding with the process. When you’re taking a break, not in the mood for social connections, or focusing on a particular game, privacy can be really important. You may enjoy your gaming experience without being interrupted by messages and invites when you appear offline.

Getting to Your Epic Games Launcher

Getting to your Epic Games Launcher is the first stage in the procedure. To access your account settings, open the launcher on any platform—PC, Mac, or other. Before continuing, confirm that you are logged in.

Finding the Friends List

After launching the application, look for the Friends List. Typically, this is located on the interface’s left side. To view your list of friends and pending invites, click on it.

Modifying Online Status

Navigate to the Friends List and look for the options for online presence or status. Typically, Epic Games offers choices like Online, Away, and Invisible. Choose “Invisible” or a similar to appear offline.

Verifying Privacy Settings

Make sure your privacy settings are set up correctly after choosing the preferred state. There may be extra settings on certain platforms that control who can message you, add you as a friend, or invite you to games. To suit your tastes, change these parameters.

Testing Your Status

Have a friend verify your status from their Friends List to make sure you are indeed offline at this point. If everything is configured properly, you ought should appear to them as invisible or offline.

Extra Advice Regarding Privacy

Appear Offline on Consoles : You can change your online status via the console settings if you’re playing games on a PlayStation or Xbox. Your console’s settings for status will be reflected by Epic Games.

: You can change your online status via the console settings if you’re playing games on a PlayStation or Xbox. Your console’s settings for status will be reflected by Epic Games. Mobile Devices : To change your online status while using the Epic Games app on a mobile device, go to your profile settings.

Recalling to Switch Back

It’s crucial to understand that going offline is a temporary setting. When you’re ready to get back in touch with friends, don’t forget to change your status back to online if you want to rejoin the social gaming community.

In summary:

Gaining the ability to seem offline on Epic Games is a useful option for players who want to concentrate and have privacy when they play. You can easily manage your online profile and have a more customised gaming experience by following these instructions. Use these privacy options to improve your Epic Games experience, whether you’re starting a single-player campaign or simply need some uninterrupted gaming time.