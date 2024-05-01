With a wide selection of games spanning all genres, Newgrounds has long served as a gathering place for independent game developers and players. To have an immersive experience, users frequently struggle with figuring out how to fullscreen these games. Presented below is the 2024 update on fullscreening Newgrounds games, as the platform is always changing.

Fullscreen Browser

On Newgrounds, a large number of games are made to be played right in your browser. To play these games in full screen mode:

Select the Game : Open the game you wish to play first.

: Open the game you wish to play first. Locate the Fullscreen Button : The game interface of many games contains a fullscreen button. Look for the word “Fullscreen” or an icon that looks like two outward-pointing arrows.

: The game interface of many games contains a fullscreen button. Look for the word “Fullscreen” or an icon that looks like two outward-pointing arrows. Press the button : When you locate the fullscreen icon, simply click it, and the game should expand to fill your entire screen.

Configuring the Browser

If the game you’re playing doesn’t offer a fullscreen feature, you can still use the settings of your browser to make it fullscreen:

Press and hold the Game. Using the right mouse button, click anywhere on the game screen.

Choosing “Fullscreen” One of the options in the right-click menu should be “Fullscreen” or “Enter Fullscreen.” Press the button.

Escape to End Fullscreen: Generally, using the keyboard’s “Esc” key will allow you to end fullscreen mode.

Player on Newgrounds (Ruffle)

Many of Newgrounds’ Flash games have been switched over to the Ruffle player, which lets you play them without Adobe Flash. Here’s how to use the Newgrounds Player to play games in fullscreen mode:

Install the Newgrounds Player : Go to the official Newgrounds website and download and install the Newgrounds Player if you haven’t already.

: Go to the official Newgrounds website and download and install the Newgrounds Player if you haven’t already. Launch the Player : Open the Newgrounds Player software.

: Open the Newgrounds Player software. Look around and engage in gaming: To find the game you wish to play, use the player’s search or browse functions.

Fullscreen Button : The player’s interface of the majority of Newgrounds Player games includes a fullscreen button. Look for the word “Fullscreen” or an icon that looks like two outward-pointing arrows.

: The player’s interface of the majority of Newgrounds Player games includes a fullscreen button. Look for the word “Fullscreen” or an icon that looks like two outward-pointing arrows. To see in fullscreen, click : Just hit the fullscreen icon, and the game will expand to fill your entire screen.

Keyboard Quick Links

Toggling fullscreen mode is made easy with keyboard keys available in certain browsers:

Toggling fullscreen mode in Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Google Chrome requires pressing F11.

Safari (Mac): Toggle fullscreen mode by pressing Command + Control + F.

Controls Specific to a Game

Every now and again, makers of video games create original ways to enter fullscreen mode. These could be settings found in the game’s settings menu or keyboard shortcuts. For detailed instructions, refer to the game’s description or instructions.

In summary

Whether it’s an older HTML5 game or a traditional Flash game, you should be able to fullscreen practically any game on Newgrounds using these techniques. Watch for upgrades or modifications to the fullscreen mode access mechanism as the platform develops further. Now, feel free to play and have fun experience on Newgrounds in fullscreen!