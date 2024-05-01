For years, Discord has been a mainstay for distant teams, gamers, and online communities. But just like other software, there are occasionally problems with it. A frequent difficulty that consumers run into is the “Awaiting Endpoint” issue. This error indicates that there is a problem with the connection between your Discord client and the server. But don’t panic, there are a few things you can do to solve this issue.

KEYPOINT: Select Server Settings by clicking the down-arrow symbol next to the server name. In the left panel, click the Overview option. To choose a different server location, locate Server location under Server Overview and click Change. Verify if the Discord problem related to the awaiting endpoint has been resolved.

Verify the Status of Discord

It’s a good idea to see whether there are any outages affecting Discord’s servers before beginning any debugging. To accomplish this, go to status.discord.com, the Discord status page. You’ll find reports of any widespread problems there. The best course of action is to wait for Discord to fix any issues if they are on their end.

Relaunch Discord

Restarting Discord can sometimes fix a lot of problems, including the “Awaiting Endpoint” issue. Shut off Discord entirely, then launch it again. This can assist in reconnecting the network and fixing any momentary issues.

Verify Your Connection to the Internet

Make sure there is stability in your internet connection. Discord may have trouble connecting to its servers if it has a bad internet connection or inconsistent connections. If you can, try rebooting your router or making a new network connection.

Turn off proxies and VPNs

Consider momentarily turning off any VPN or proxy services you may be utilising. These services occasionally have the ability to disrupt Discord’s connection, resulting in the “Awaiting Endpoint” issue.

Turn Off the Firewall and Antivirus

It’s possible that your firewall or antivirus programme is preventing Discord from connecting. Check to see whether Discord connects without any problems by temporarily disabling your firewall or antivirus software. If so, you can allow Discord to connect by making an exception in your antivirus or firewall settings.

Empty the Discord Cache

Discord’s cache can be cleared to fix a variety of connectivity problems. Here’s how to accomplish it:

Shut down Discord entirely.

To launch the Run dialogue, press Windows Key + R.

Enter %appdata% after typing it.

Find the Discord folder and open it in the window that appears.

Removing every file and folder within the Discord folder won’t affect your settings or messages, so don’t worry.

Restart Discord.

Refresh Discord

Verify that you are running the most recent version of Discord. Discord updates frequently to address issues and enhance functionality. Examine your Discord settings for any updates, or get the most recent version from the official website.

Speak with Discord Support

Contact Discord support if you’ve followed all of the above instructions and the “Awaiting Endpoint” error persists. You can use the Discord community boards or open a support ticket to get assistance. Give them as much information as you can about your problem, including any actions you’ve already taken in the troubleshooting process.

In summary

Discord’s “Awaiting Endpoint” problem can be annoying, but it’s typically fixable with a little troubleshooting. You should be able to resolve the problem and resume uninterrupted conversations, gaming, or teamwork with your friends and coworkers by following the above-described methods. When handling technological issues, keep in mind that perseverance and patience are essential. Don’t be afraid to ask for assistance when necessary.