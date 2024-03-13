To get your hands on Kohryu in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll need to follow a specific process. Since the original Persona 3, Kohyru has remained the ultimate form of the Hierophant Arcana, and this holds true in Persona 3 Reload. But bringing Kohryu into your arsenal requires a bit of effort. First off, you’ll need a key item to create Kohryu in the Velvet Room. Additionally, you must have four Personas registered in the compendium before the Special Fusion option becomes available. Kohryu is a formidable ally to have in Persona 3 Reload, but you can enhance its strength further by utilizing Skill Cards.

Kohryu is a Special Fusion Persona, which means it demands several Personas to fuse. But before you can access Kohryu on the Special Fusion page, there’s a prerequisite: you need to complete the Hierophant Social Link (Bunkichi & Mitsuko). You can find this Social Link at the bookstore in Iwatodai Strip Mall on the 1F. It unlocks on 4/25.

To unlock the Temperance Social Link, you need to reach Rank 3 of the Hierophant Social Link.

Once you hit Rank 10 of the Hierophant Social Link, you’ll receive a Persimmon Fruit key item. This fruit allows you to fuse Kohryu. To maximize Social Link points with each Rank, make sure to bring a Persona of the Hierophant Arcana when spending time with them.

Bunkichi gets lost in Tartarus on 9/12 and has a deadline on 10/3. If you’ve already maxed out the Hierophant Social Link, then you’ll already have the Persimmon Fruit. However, failing to rescue Bunkichi when you’re still working on the Social Link will permanently lock you out of that playthrough.

Which Personas Do You Need to Fuse Kohryu?

The fusion recipe for Kohryu calls for specific Personas:

Genbu (Shuffle Time on Yabbashah 93-118)

Seiryu (Shuffle Time on Tziah 119-144)

Suzaku (Fusion: Mishaguji + Cu Chulainn or Dominion + Succubus/Dionysus)

Byakko (Complete Koromaru’s Linked Episode)

All these Personas belong to the Temperance Arcana and can be obtained through Shuffle Time or regular Fusion. Byakko is a special case as it’s added to the fusion pool after acquiring Koromaru’s Collar key item. With this item, you can fuse Cybele and Lachesis to obtain Byakko. Other fusion options include Nebiros + Trumpeter, Rangda + Lilith, and Jatayu + Barong.

Is Kohryu Worth Using?

Kohryu is a powerhouse with some notable attributes. Its starting level is 71, making it a late-game addition to your roster. By this time, you’ll likely have a collection of powerful Personas at your disposal. Kohryu excels in Magic and Endurance stats, making it a formidable force in battles. While its Skill List includes handy Passive Skills like Spell Master, you can further enhance its abilities with Skill Cards.

When using Kohryu, it’s advisable to focus on Magic Skills over Physical ones due to its higher Magic stat. However, if you’re keen on a physical-attacking Kohryu, consider swapping out Skills like Invigorate 3 for Regenerate 3. But bear in mind that there are other Personas better suited for physical attacks.

Kohryu’s Abilities

Kohryu boasts an array of abilities, including Makougaon, Mediarahan, Invigorate 3, Concentrate, Makarakharn, Tetrakarn, and Spell Master. These skills cover both offense and defense, making Kohryu a versatile addition to your team.

Recommended Skills for Kohryu

Kohryu comes with no weaknesses and can Repel Electric and Resist Light. With the right Skill Cards, you can customize its abilities further. Null Dark, Resist Dark, or Endure are excellent choices to protect Kohryu from Dark-Affinity insta-kill attacks. Ali Dance is a valuable Passive Skill, halving the accuracy of incoming attacks on Kohryu.