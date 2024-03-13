Sons of the Forest presents players with a formidable challenge: surviving against hostile cannibals and mutants. Equipping the right weapons and armor is crucial, and among them, the Ancient Armor stands out. This guide will walk you through the steps to find and acquire the Ancient Armor, a vital asset in facing Demon mutants lurking deep within the forest caves.

Before starting the quest to obtain the Ancient Armor, players must prepare adequately. Stock up on essential supplies such as food, drinks, medicine, and critical items needed for cave exploration. Additionally, acquiring the Rebreather is essential, as much of the cave system is flooded. The Rebreather can be found in a smaller cave system near the north beach spawn point, marked by yellow barrels at the entrance.

While the Rebreather is indispensable, it’s also wise to procure a Flashlight for navigating the dark caves. The Flashlight, located near the snowy mountain, requires batteries for operation, which can be found at campsites and loot crates scattered across the forest. Lastly, ensure you’re equipped with ample resources, including meat, energy drinks, health consumables, crafted armor, and ammo, to endure the challenges ahead.

Locating the Ancient Armor

The Ancient Armor is nestled within a cave near the southwest side of the mountain, adjacent to a medium-sized lake. As you approach the cave entrance, two dead cultists clad in white robes serve as eerie indicators of what lies ahead. The entrance is obstructed by wooden planks, easily dismantled with any weapon at your disposal.

Inside the cave, a pool of water awaits, teeming with Solafite deposits and life jackets. The Rebreather becomes indispensable here, allowing you to navigate the submerged passageways. Mutants lurk within the cave, drawn by sound, making stealthy approaches advisable. Dispatch them using ranged weapons like the Crossbow or Bow and Arrow.

Proceeding deeper into the cave, you’ll encounter various obstacles and hazards, including tight spaces and aggressive mutants. Follow the path illuminated by gold deposits on the walls, eventually leading to a rocky area inhabited by Demon mutants. Exercise caution and engage them cautiously using the Cross.

Continuing the journey, you’ll stumble upon a large water pool surrounding a broken-down spacecraft. Navigate through the cave, collecting valuable loot and fending off mutants along the way. Finally, reach the front of the spacecraft to discover the Ancient Armor and an Artifact Piece, marking a significant milestone in your quest.

Getting Through the Cave and Exiting Safely

With the Ancient Armor in hand, your journey is far from over. Navigate the cave carefully, utilizing ropes and passageways to ascend towards the surface. Keep an eye out for mutants and obstacles as you ascend, ensuring your safety at every step.

Upon reaching the surface, head towards the hill sloping upwards behind the spaceship. Ascend the ropes to higher ground, following the path until you encounter another waterhole. Dive in and swim until you reach a hallway populated by mutants and gold architecture. Traverse the cave, busting through obstacles until you find the exit, marked by a small waterhole.

Maximizing the Potential of the Ancient Armor

The Ancient Armor is tailored to combat Demon mutants effectively, making it indispensable for facing the boss Demon mutant inside the Hell Cave. However, to trigger the end-game sequence and escape the island, players must upgrade the Ancient Armor using the Ancient Armor Upgrader blueprint, located in the Luxury Bunker near the Hell Cave entrance.

Gather the required materials and construct the Armor Upgrader, then place the Ancient Armor inside along with Solafite Ore to initiate the upgrade process. Be prepared for a mutant attack triggered by lightning strikes during the upgrade. Once complete, the upgraded Ancient Armor will unlock the Hell Cave entrance, propelling you towards the game’s final chapter.