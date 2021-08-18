How to gameshare on an Xbox One

Gamesharing is a function of the Xbox gaming system series. Gamesharing lets you and a buddy to share your game collections as well as Xbox Live Gold subscriptions, which includes Game Pass. It’s an excellent method to play a larger range of games on a tight budget.

You’ll need two Xbox One consoles to use the game sharing capabilities of the Xbox One. You’ll also need the login details for both your Xbox Live account and the Xbox Live account of your game sharing partner.

You may also use your trusted friend’s Xbox account to obtain access to the games. The Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X make gamesharing simple, but there are certain limitations that you should be aware of.

Both you and your friend will need their own Xbox One systems and accounts to gameshare on Xbox. However, once you’ve got everything in place, gamesharing is a breeze. To get the functionality operating correctly, follow the instructions below.

Share your information/details

Before you begin, both you and your gameshare partner must have access to each other’s systems and be willing to sharing account information, along with the email addresses and passwords connected with your Xbox accounts.

The steps that follow will clarify what you and your companion should do with your Xbox One from here. To trade libraries, you’ll have to go through the procedure twice: first to link your Xbox One to their account, and then again to link their Xbox One to yours.

How to gameshare

When you’re ready, go to the user account menu by selecting the symbol in the top left corner of the home screen. Add both accounts to your Xbox One by selecting Add new.

The next step is to turn your gameshare partner’s Xbox One into your “home Xbox.” Make my home Xbox by going to Settings > Personalize > Make my home Xbox. Register the system as your default device in that menu. “If you make this your home Xbox, people can play games without having to sign in as you.” according to the description. It’s convenient and, of course, just what we need.

Finally, navigate to My Games & Apps > Ready to Install in your game library to complete the process. You should see a list of all the games that are available to you through your account here. This now includes both your own games as well as those of your gameshare partner. You may also divide an Xbox Live Gold account by sharing it.