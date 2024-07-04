From the makers of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, comes an intriguing new action role-playing game called Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). Players explore a post-apocalyptic world full of engaging action and deep narrative in this game. Similar to many other gacha games, getting new gear and characters frequently requires “pulls” or “wishes,” which can add up. However, you can obtain up to 100 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero with the appropriate tactics and a little perseverance.

KEYPOINTS: The 80 free Boopons and the 100 free pulls don’t arrive right away. Instead, in order to access new features and obtain all of the freebies, you must play Zenless Zone Zero for a while. While some pulls are sent to you by mail, others are derived from events. Take these actions to get your 100 free pulls in ZZZ:

Upon finishing the tutorial, you can access the Mailbox feature.

Click the menu to access your mailbox.

In your mailbox, claim the pre-registration bonuses.

Reach the eighth level of Inter-Knot to access events.

In order to receive rewards, finish events.

Here’s how to do it:

Everyday Access

Like many other gacha games, Zenless Zone Zero pays players for reliably logging in each day. Players can accrue login rewards by consistently logging in, and these rewards frequently consist of in-game cash or pull-eligible items. Make sure to check the login rewards calendar and log in every day without fail.

Finishing Quests and Missions

A range of tasks and objectives are available in Zenless Zone Zero, rewarding players with pull tickets or in-game money. Pay attention to finishing the weekly, daily, and special event quests. Usually simple in nature, these chores are meant to be finished as you logically advance through the game.

Taking Part in Activities

Regularly, miHoYo hosts exclusive events in their games, where players can win large prizes. These could be time-limited tasks, unique narrative objectives, or neighbourhood gatherings. Keep an eye on the calendar of events and get involved to win pull tickets and other great prizes.

Reaching Significant Boundaries

You’ll reach several landmarks in Zenless Zone Zero that have the potential to award free pulls. Reaching certain character level milestones, ranking up, or finishing specific main plot chapters are some examples of these milestones. To get the most out of your incentives, always strive to meet these benchmarks.

Using In-Game Mail

MiHoYo frequently uses the in-game mail system to send presents and compensatory prizes. These presents may be given in response to important announcements, bug patches, or maintenance outages. Check your in-game mail frequently to redeem these benefits, which sometimes include complimentary pull tickets.

Examining Every Game Mode

There are various game modes available in Zenless Zone Zero, and each has its unique set of rewards. Whether it’s the main story, side quests, or special dungeons, make sure to explore all available game modes. Each mode has the potential to offer unique rewards, including free pulls.

Making Use of Coupons and Promotions

Promo codes are frequently released by miHoYo, which users can use to exchange for in-game items like pull tickets. To find these codes, keep a watch on the official social media accounts, the community forums, and any special announcements. Furthermore, some promotional events may directly provide free draws.

Taking Part in Community Activities

Taking part in the Zenless Zone Zero community might occasionally lead to unanticipated benefits. Engaging with other players, offering gaming advice, and taking part in community activities can occasionally result in bonus prizes, such as free pulls. Every now and again, developers give special rewards to members of the active community.

Conserving Game Currency

Although it may be alluring to spend in-game money on other things, make an effort to save as much as you can for pulls. Spend money on draw tickets before anything else to increase your chances of getting new characters and equipment.

Keep an eye out for special occasions like anniversaries

In gacha games, anniversaries and other special occasions frequently yield rich payouts. It’s likely that Zenless Zone Zero will offer exclusive anniversary benefits, such as free pulls. Remember these important dates, then sign in to retrieve your rewards.

In summary

It is possible to obtain 100 free pulls in Zenless Zone Zero with a little perseverance and careful planning. By logging in daily, completing missions, participating in events, and engaging with the community, you can accumulate a significant number of free pulls. Always stay updated with the latest news and events to ensure you don’t miss out on any opportunities for free rewards. Enjoy your journey in the world of Zenless Zone Zero, and may your pulls be ever in your favor!